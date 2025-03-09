Latest Business News Roundup In Nigeria March 2nd – 8th 2025

Hello Readers, Bizwatchnigeria brings you the latest business news highlights in Nigeria for the week of March 2nd – 8th, 2025.

NLC Threatens Nationwide Protest Over Telecom And Electricity Tariff Hikes

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that it will take strong action if the Federal Government implements a new charge on telecommunications services, going against an earlier agreement with labor representatives.

Dangote Refinery To Refund N65/Litre To Buyers

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a refund for customers who bought Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at prices higher than the newly reduced rate from its official partners—Ardova Plc, Heyden, and MRS.

NYSC Members To FG: “Where Is Our #77K?”

Nigerian corps members are growing restless as the much-anticipated #77,000 monthly allowance promised by the Federal Government remains unpaid. While many had already planned how to upgrade their lifestyle with the increase, their bank accounts tell a different story—N33,000 is still the reality. As living costs continue to rise, corps members are asking, “When will this money drop?”

FG Rewards Exceptional MSMEs With N220 Million In 2025

The Federal Government plans to reward outstanding Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with prizes totaling over N220 million to recognize their innovation and resilience.

Federal Government Launches New Revenue Collection System To Replace REMITA

The Federal Government introduces a new revenue collection platform, Treasury Management & Revenue Assurance System (TMRAS), which goes live today, March 4, 2025, replacing REMITA.

Nigerians React As CBN Implements New ATM Withdrawal Charges

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) implements a revised ATM withdrawal fee structure, sparking concerns among bank customers. Effective March 1, 2025, commercial banks now charge N100 per N20,000 withdrawal from ATMs within their premises and N600 for withdrawals from off-site ATMs.

Health Experts Call for Expanded Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

Health stakeholders have been urged to intensify and extend measles-rubella vaccination campaigns to the grassroots to curb the spread of the diseases and prevent avoidable deaths and disabilities.

IWD: Women Shaping The Future For The Girl Child Across Various Industries

Once upon a time, society thought a woman’s place was in the kitchen. Now, women own the kitchen, the restaurant, the bank funding it, and the media house writing about it! From entertainment and business to tech and politics, women are not just breaking the glass ceiling—they are replacing it with a transparent elevator, so the girl child can rise even higher.

Global Telecom Industry On Track To Reach $1.3 Trillion In Revenue By 2028

The global telecommunications sector is set to generate $1.3 trillion in revenue by 2028, despite slowing growth and pricing challenges, according to a recent industry report.

FEC Approves N10.3 Billion For Medical Supplies, HIV Treatment, And Diagnostic Equipment

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approves contracts worth N10.3 billion for the procurement of essential medical supplies, including antiretroviral drugs for HIV treatment, diabetes diagnostic kits, and other critical healthcare resources.

Senate Reaffirms Commitment To 35% Gender Inclusion, Pushes For Policy Reforms

The Nigerian Senate reiterates its commitment to achieving 35% affirmative action for women in governance, pledging to remove barriers that hinder gender equality and women’s political participation.

Zulum Advocates for Robust Agricultural Investments to Combat Terrorism and Conflict

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has urged a significant boost in agricultural investments as a strategic means to counter terrorism and conflict in Nigeria and beyond. Speaking at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan on Wednesday, Zulum highlighted that strengthening the agribusiness sector would not only disrupt cycles of violence but also improve food security and create vital employment opportunities.

