Champions league 2026/27: Five clubs emerge as top contenders

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 17, 2026

Key Points

Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain enter the 2026/27 Champions League among the leading contenders

Paris Saint-Germain begin their title defence after winning the 2025/26 competition against Arsenal

UEFA has scheduled the league-phase draw for August 27, with matches beginning September 8

Main Story

Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among the leading contenders for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, with the competition set to begin its league phase in September.

Paris Saint-Germain enter the new campaign as defending champions after beating Arsenal in the 2025/26 final. Arsenal, meanwhile, return to the competition after finishing runners-up and will be seeking another opportunity to win their first Champions League title.

Arsenal’s recent European progress makes them one of the teams to watch. The side, managed by Mikel Arteta, is expected to rely on key players including Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice as it balances domestic ambitions with another European campaign.

Barcelona also enter the competition with significant attacking and midfield talent after strong performances under Hansi Flick. Their challenge will be to translate domestic success into a deeper Champions League run after years without a European title.

Bayern Munich remain one of Europe’s most consistent clubs. The German side has regularly reached the latter stages of the competition and will look to Harry Kane and a squad strengthened across several areas to challenge for another European title.

Real Madrid remain the competition’s most successful club, with 15 European Cup titles, according to UEFA. The Spanish giants will again be among the favourites, with Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham expected to lead their attack.

Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to build on their breakthrough European success. After securing their first Champions League title in 2025 and retaining the trophy in 2026, the French club will be targeting a third consecutive triumph.

What’s Being Said

The supplied material identifies the five clubs as leading contenders but does not contain attributable statements from club officials, managers, players or independent analysts. No quotes have therefore been added.

What’s Next

The 2026/27 Champions League league-phase draw is scheduled for August 27, 2026. The league phase will then begin from September 8–10, with eight matchdays scheduled through January 27, 2027.

The knockout phase play-offs are scheduled for February 2027, followed by the round of 16 in March, quarter-finals in April and semi-finals in April and May.

The Champions League final is scheduled for June 5, 2027, at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: PSG begin the campaign with the strongest recent European record, but Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have the squad depth and European pedigree to challenge for the trophy. The new campaign will ultimately test whether PSG can extend their dominance or whether one of Europe’s established powers can reclaim the title.