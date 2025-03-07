Senate Reaffirms Commitment To 35% Gender Inclusion, Pushes For Policy Reforms

The Nigerian Senate reiterates its commitment to achieving 35% affirmative action for women in governance, pledging to remove barriers that hinder gender equality and women’s political participation.

Speaking at a three-day event at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day, Senate President Godswill Akpabio assures that the legislature remains dedicated to advancing gender inclusion through policy reforms and constitutional amendments.

Akpabio emphasizes that this commitment aligns with Nigeria’s National Gender Policy and international conventions promoting women’s rights. He assures that the Senate is working to eliminate socio-economic and political barriers preventing women from fully participating in governance.

“We focus on ensuring women have a stronger presence in the National Assembly and across leadership positions. If necessary, we will amend the 1999 Constitution to support gender inclusion,” he states.

He also highlights the role of women in national development, emphasizing their contributions across various sectors.

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, commends President Bola Tinubu’s administration for prioritizing women’s empowerment, citing an increased budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Women Affairs as a key indicator of progress.

She urges women to leverage these opportunities and actively push for policies that promote their advancement.

In her remarks, Ms. Tabitha Sallah, Director of Administration at the Office of the Senate Leader, praises the National Assembly’s efforts toward gender-inclusive legislation. However, she calls for expedited action on pending gender parity bills before the legislature.

The event, themed Economic and Political Inclusion: Walk the Talk, attracts key government officials, including Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.