Interswitch And BusinessDay To Host Exclusive International Women’s Day Event On Innovation For Positive Change

In commemoration of International Women’s Day and Women’s Month 2025, Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, in collaboration with BusinessDay is set to host an inspiring and insightful event under the theme “Leveraging Innovation for Positive Change”.

Taking place on Thursday, March 20th, 2025, at the Interswitch Innovation Hub, this gathering promises to be a powerful platform for conversations on how innovation continues to shape industries, economies, and the broader societal landscape—particularly for women.

A key highlight of the event will be an engaging fireside chat featuring six prominent women, including Oremeyi Akah, Chief Customer Officer, Interswitch; Adesuwa Belo-Osagie, Co-founder/Director 7-Fifteen Capital Limited; Bisi Sotunde, Managing Director, BusyBee Events; Dr. Glory Edozien, Founder, Inspired by Glory Academy (IBGA); Abiola Adediran, Family Business Advisor and Dr. Odiri Oginni, CEO, United Capital Asset Management Limited. These industry leaders will share their experiences, insights, and strategies for leveraging innovation to create meaningful change in their respective fields.

Speaking ahead of the event, Adaobi Okerekeocha, Chief Innovation Officer, Interswitch, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to innovation as a tool for empowerment.

“At Interswitch, we believe that innovation is not just about technology—it’s about solving real-world problems, breaking barriers, and enabling opportunities. As women are celebrated around the world this month, we are excited to highlight and celebrate the role they play in shaping the future and driving change through technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership,” she said.

Through engaging discussions, a thought-provoking panel, and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable insights on how to harness the power of innovation to break barriers, accelerate action, and contribute to a more equitable future.

The event is open to professionals across various industries, entrepreneurs, and anyone passionate about the role of innovation in driving positive change.

Spaces are limited, so register now to be part of the transformative discourse. Register here – https://conferences.businessday.ng/events/inspiration