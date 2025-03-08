EeZee CONCEPTZ UNVEILS CHIDINMA EKILE’S THIRD GOSPEL ALBUM, THE ROAD BEST TRAVELLED

Gospel singer Chidinma Ekile has officially released her third gospel album, The Road Best Travelled, today, March 7, 2025, alongside a soul-stirring new single, “Jesus.” Known for her powerful vocals and deeply spiritual message, Chidinma’s latest project takes listeners on an inspiring journey of faith, reflection, and celebration.

Following her transition from secular to gospel music in 2021, Chidinma has remained unwavering in her commitment to ministering through music. The Road Best Travelled is a 9-track album that blends contemporary gospel sounds with Afrocentric influences, staying true to her signature style.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Jesus”, a moving declaration of faith, love, and total surrender to God. Released alongside the album, the song delivers a message of worship and reverence, emphasizing Chidinma’s unwavering love for Christ.

“This album is a reflection of the journey God has taken me through – a path of faith, trust, and divine direction. Each song carries a message of hope and encouragement, and I pray that everyone who listens finds strength and reassurance in God’s plan for their lives,” Chidinma shared.

Chidinma first gained national recognition after winning Project Fame West Africa in 2010 and made her gospel debut in 2021 under EeZee Conceptz Global with the single Jehovah Overdo. This was followed by her EP New Season and sophomore gospel album, Psalm 16, which featured collaborations with KS Bloom, Indira, and Buchi.

With The Road Best Travelled, Chidinma deepens her gospel journey, delving into themes of divine direction, unwavering faith, and God’s grace. The album reflects her personal testimony and dedication to spreading the gospel through music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Following impactful releases like “I’m In Love,” “I Recommend Jesus,” and “Jehovah”, Chidinma continues to establish herself as a leading voice in gospel music, delivering songs that inspire and uplift.

The Road Best Travelled and the new single “Jesus” are now available on all major digital platforms

CLICK THE LINK: https://africori.to/trbt