Ferrari’s first electric car sells for $40 million

Annette Ikponmwonba | August 17, 2026

Key Points

Ferrari’s first production electric car, the Luce, sells for $40 million at auction in California

Proceeds from the sale will support future educational initiatives through the Ferrari Foundation

The Luce is expected to deliver a 329-mile range and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds

Main Story

Ferrari’s first production electric car, the Luce, has sold for $40 million at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Monterey, California, despite criticism surrounding its launch, The 2026 Ferrari Luce “Tailor Made” was sold over the weekend as “Chassis 0”, the first production model of the Luce programme. Ferrari described the auction as an “unrepeatable opportunity” to acquire the vehicle.

According to GB News, Ferrari said proceeds from the auction would be donated to future educational initiatives through the Ferrari Foundation.

The vehicle, built to United States specifications, will return to Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello, Italy, before being delivered to its anonymous buyer in the first quarter of 2027.

The car features an exclusive Madreperla Semi-Gloss exterior finish developed specifically for the vehicle, while its interior was produced through Ferrari’s Tailor Made programme using Le Mans metallic leather in Perla.

Ferrari also fitted the vehicle with a dedicated plaque identifying it as “Chassis 0”, reflecting its status as the first production chassis of the Luce programme.

The Luce was designed by Sir Jony Ive in collaboration with Marc Newson and their LoveFrom collective. The model is expected to have an electric range of 329 miles, a 0–100 km/h acceleration time of 2.5 seconds and maximum total power output of 1,050 cv.

It will use a 122 kWh battery, four electric motors and a bespoke technical platform. Prices for standard Luce models are expected to start at €550,000, or about £470,000.

What’s Being Said

Ferrari described the “Chassis 0” as “one of the most complete and significant expressions” of its Tailor Made programme.

Former Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo, however, criticised the company’s move into electric vehicles, saying the Luce “risked the destruction of a legend.”

What’s Next

Ferrari is expected to deliver the auctioned Luce to its anonymous buyer in the first quarter of 2027

The Luce programme will move toward wider production following the sale of its first production chassis

The Bottom Line:

The $40 million sale gives Ferrari’s first electric model an extraordinary debut in the collector-car market, despite the controversy surrounding the shift from its traditional combustion-engine identity. The auction price also dwarfs the expected starting price of €550,000 for standard Luce models, underscoring the premium attached to the historic “Chassis 0” designation.