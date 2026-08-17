GTCO Interest income surges 506% as dollar limit doubles

Annette Ikponmwonba | August 17, 2026

Key Points

GTCO’s interest income rises 506% to N467 billion in Q1 2026 from N77.04 billion in Q1 2020

Guaranty Trust Bank doubles its quarterly international spending limit on naira cards to $40,000

GTCO reports N302.89 billion profit before tax as its loan book rises to N3.17 trillion

Main Story

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc’s interest income rose 506% to N467 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from N77.04 billion in the corresponding period of 2020, The Q1 2026 figure also represents a 17.5% increase from the N397.4 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting stronger earnings from loans, placements and other interest-generating assets.

GTCO’s net interest income increased to N356.29 billion in Q1 2026 from N64.28 billion in Q1 2020. Interest income from loans rose 24.8%, while interest earned on cash equivalents and placements increased 30.5%.

The group’s net loan book also grew 1.3% to N3.17 trillion, as higher interest rates supported stronger returns from lending and fixed income investments.

A Lagos based finance analyst, Dibor Akaghane, attributed the stronger interest-income environment to changes in bank lending and credit assessment since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now, depositors who earn salaries can obtain easy loans sometimes three times their earnings from their banks. It was not so in 2020. Banks have strengthened their due diligence ever since and earned huge revenues from interest income,” Akaghane said.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Rate stood at 13.5% in the first quarter of 2020. By February 2026, the rate had been reduced by 50 basis points from 27% to 26.5%.

Meanwhile, Guaranty Trust Bank has doubled the quarterly international spending limit on its naira cards from $20,000 to $40,000.

The higher limit allows eligible customers to spend more on international transactions, including flights, hotel bookings, tuition, medical expenses and online purchases.

What’s Being Said

Akaghane said the expansion of bank lending and stronger credit assessment have contributed to the growth in interest income since the pandemic.

GTCO’s Q1 2026 results showed gross earnings of N571.42 billion and profit before tax of N302.89 billion, Profit after tax declined 15.42% to N218.13 billion, largely due to higher tax liabilities.

What’s Next

GTCO’s lending and investment income will remain a key indicator of how high-interest-rate conditions affect bank earnings

Eligible Guaranty Trust Bank customers can now access the higher $40,000 quarterly international spending limit on naira cards

The Bottom Line

GTCO’s sharp rise in interest income highlights how Nigeria’s post-pandemic high-interest-rate environment has reshaped bank earnings. The simultaneous increase in Guaranty Trust Bank’s international card limit also signals a more accommodating approach to foreign-currency spending as market conditions improve.