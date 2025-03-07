Zulum Advocates for Robust Agricultural Investments to Combat Terrorism and Conflict

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has urged a significant boost in agricultural investments as a strategic means to counter terrorism and conflict in Nigeria and beyond. Speaking at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan on Wednesday, Zulum highlighted that strengthening the agribusiness sector would not only disrupt cycles of violence but also improve food security and create vital employment opportunities.

During a panel discussion titled “Public-Private and Development Partnership for Agric-Food Transformation”—held as part of Sierra Leone President Dr. Julius Maada Bio’s three-day working visit—Zulum outlined several targeted initiatives, including solar-powered irrigation and large-scale farming projects. These efforts have already started to transform regions like Borno, which has borne the brunt of a 15-year insurgency. “Our strategic investments in the agricultural sector have yielded remarkable results, boosting employment and ensuring food security,” he asserted.

President Bio, whose nation has also experienced conflict, expressed keen interest in emulating Borno’s success. “We’re keen and ready to learn from Borno State’s agricultural initiatives,” he remarked, highlighting the promise of shared expertise and strengthened partnerships between Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

The panel featured other prominent state leaders, including Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in driving sustainable development. The conference at IITA marked a significant step toward adopting innovative agricultural strategies as a tool for peace and development across Africa.