Thursday Chronicles: The great Osun election circus, party-hopping and ‘buga’ politics

Hello, my fellow Ballot-Box Analysts, Electoral Forensics, and Surviving Citizens. Welcome back to our weekly sanctuary! Today is Thursday, August 13, 2026. If you spent your morning staring at a political map wondering how a whole ruling party vanished off the ballot paper, or if you are currently counting down the 48 hours until the high-stakes Osun State Governorship Election this Saturday, August 15, pull up a plastic chair. You are in the safest room on the internet.

Forget routine governance, quiet policy speeches, or standard party manifestos; this week, Osun State—the heartland of the Living Spring, has officially transformed into the undisputed capital of Nigerian political drama.

Between a governor running under a brand-new party banner, court battles over local government bank accounts, endorsements from spiritual chiefs, and an 84-year-old grandma throwing her hat into the ring, let’s break down the explicit, hilarious, and mind-boggling realities of Saturday’s showdown.

If you took a nap in early 2025 and woke up in August 2026, reading the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) final candidates list for Osun State will make you question your own memory.

Incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, the world-famous “Dancing Governor”—startled political scientists when he parted ways with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and secured the governorship ticket under the Accord Party. When INEC released the official final list of six cleared candidates, the PDP was nowhere to be found!

The political lineup itself reads like a Nollywood blockbuster cast:

1. Ademola Adeleke (Accord): Running on a 5-point agenda, heavy infrastructure claims, and a relentless “Buga” victory dance.

2. Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, aka “AMBO” (APC): The former NIWA boss backed by the main opposition machinery, promising a total corporate overhaul.

3. Najeem Salaam (ADC): The former Speaker of the House bringing legislative experience into the three-way battle.

4. Mama Adegabo Opawoye Yemisi (ADP): At 84 years old, Mama is officially the oldest candidate on the ballot! Paired with a 43-year-old running mate, she proves that age is truly just a number when it comes to chasing the keys to the government house.

In Osun State, political loyalty isn’t tied to party logos, it’s tied to the rhythm! Yesterday you were under an umbrella, today you are playing the Accordion, and tomorrow you might be driving a tractor. The only constant thing in Osogbo is electoral vigilance!

No off-cycle election in Nigeria comes without heavy pre-game institutional warfare, and Osun 2026 has delivered maximum drama across all branches of government.

First came the legal battles over the sacked local government “Yes/No” chairmen, complete with court rulings, police command warnings, and bank affidavit disputes involving local government allocation accounts. Then, Governor Adeleke held an emergency press briefing raising an alarm over alleged plots by federal anti-graft agencies (EFCC) to freeze state bank accounts right before voting day to paralyze campaign and administrative logistics!

While lawyers were filing injunctions in Abuja and Osogbo, the campaign trail took an even more colorful turn with traditional security endorsements.

In a viral Osogbo gathering, Governor Adeleke received formal re-election endorsements from:

1. Chief Lukman Ayodeji (popularly known as “Sango of Africa”) leading traditional security outfits.

2. The Agbekoya Farmers Association and Local Hunters, who publicly declared they would form an “electoral shield” around polling units to prevent ballot snatching.

3. A group of recently pardoned convicts, who literally showed up at the state annex to thank the governor for their freedom and promised to mobilize their entire extended family to vote Accord!

To ensure every citizen had a chance to pick up their Permanent Voter Cards, the state government declared an official work-free day dedicated strictly to PVC collection. In Osun, getting your PVC isn’t just a civic duty—it’s your VIP pass to the ultimate Saturday spectacle.

Why does this single state election feel like a national world cup final? Because it is an Off-Cycle Governorship Election.

Because the election isn’t diluted by presidential or parliamentary polls happening on the same day, the entire national apparatus—INEC national commissioners, thousands of police officers, election observers, and party heavyweights from Abuja—is concentrated entirely within the borders of Osun State.

Behind the satire lies a crucial truth: off-cycle elections act as a live laboratory for Nigerian democracy. How INEC handles logistics, how security agencies maintain neutrality, and how quickly results are transmitted electronically from rural polling units in Ayedire, Olaoluwa, and Ila to the central portal will set the benchmark for the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Civic Protocols for Saturday, August 15

Cast Your Vote Peacefully: If you are a registered voter in Osun State, step out early on Saturday, cast your ballot for your chosen candidate, and maintain order at your polling unit.

Filter the Pre-Results Noise: Social media will be flooded with fake “early victory” claims on Saturday night. Resist the urge to share unverified figures—trust only official, INEC-stamped announcements.

Reject Vote-Buying: A single ₦10,000 cash gift at a polling booth cannot buy roads, healthcare, or quality education for four years. Protect the integrity of your ballot!

See you next Thursday—hopefully with a peaceful election result, a certified winner, and zero timeline drama!