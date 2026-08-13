Skills that will get you hired in Nigeria in 2026 and what employers are actually looking for

Annette Esosa | August 13, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria’s formal job market expanded more in 2025, with job postings rising from 90,666 in 2024 to 109,434 in 2025 a 21% year-on-year increase.

· But more vacancies have not eliminated the country’s biggest employment problem, a persistent gap between what graduates know and what employers can immediately use.

· Nigerian employers are increasingly looking beyond degrees and job titles toward demonstrable skills, practical experience, problem-solving ability and workplace readiness.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian job market is entering one of its most competitive periods in years. There is more hiring activity than there was a year ago. There are more companies recruiting. There are more digital jobs. There are more opportunities to work remotely.

There are more technology-driven businesses than at almost any other point in Nigeria’s economic history, And yet, for many graduates, getting hired still feels remarkably difficult. That apparent contradiction is the defining feature of Nigeria’s 2026 employment market.

THE ISSUES

The most important finding from the Nigerian labour market is not that one particular technology has suddenly become fashionable.

It is that the definition of employability is changing, For years, the traditional Nigerian formula was relatively straightforward:

Degree + NYSC + CV + interview = job.

That formula is becoming less reliable.

Today, employers increasingly want evidence that a candidate can actually perform the work, Don’t just tell employers what you have learned. Show them what you can do.

THE SKILLS

Artificial Intelligence & AI-Powered Productivity

AI is no longer simply a career category for machine-learning engineers.

It is becoming a workplace competency. The most valuable AI skill for many Nigerian professionals in 2026 may not be the ability to build an AI model from scratch. It may be knowing how to use existing AI systems to perform ordinary business tasks faster, better and more intelligently, Knowing how to combine AI with your existing profession.

That is much more valuable than simply knowing how to open an AI chatbot.

Data Analysis — Excel, SQL, Power BI & Python

Nigeria is becoming increasingly data-driven. Banks track transactions. Fintechs track customers. Telecommunications companies track usage. FMCGs track sales. Hospitals track patients. Government agencies collect increasingly large amounts of information.

The problem is not necessarily the absence of data. It is the shortage of people who can turn that data into decisions.

That is where data analysis becomes valuable.

An HR professional can analyse employee turnover.

A sales executive can identify which products generate the most revenue.

A communications professional can measure audience behaviour.

The tool matters, but the ability to answer the business question matters more.

Content Creation

Content Creation involves the process of creating and publishing contents such as videos, audios, photos, and writing to engage, educate, and attract audience through the media. It usually involves the use of tiktok or youtube videos, instagram reels, blog posts, captions, memes, educational posts or brand contents. Content Creation is a very relevant skill because employers wants reliable creators who can combine storytelling, social media strategy, video production, to produce content that is attractive and engaging and delivers a measurable business result. In 2026 job market, it is evolving into a hybrid business skill that combines all forms of content creation , employers wants a person who can take an idea from concept to publication and then use performance data to understand what worked.

Efficiency in microsoft office

This means more than simply knowing how to operate microsoft word, excel, or powerpoint and all other microsoft offices quickly, accurately, and professionally, to complete real workplace task and save time. It involves creating and organising spreadsheets, sorting and filtering information, formatting documents properly, creating templates and so on. In 2026 job market, this remains a valuable workplace skill because employees are expected to work with data, prepare reports, communicate properly and professionally, present information with increasing speed and accuracy. It isnt all about just knowing how to use microsoft office, but it is knowing how to use its advanced features to automate tasks, analyse information, produce professional documents and make better business decisions.

Copywriting

Copywriting is the skill of using words strategically to make people pay attention, understand an idea, feel something and ultimately take an action. In 2026 nigeria’s job market, copywriting makes much more than simply writing good english. Businesses need people who can turn products, services and ideas into messages that customers understand and respond to from video scripts, social media captions, advertising campaigns to website copy and brand stories. The strongest copywriters understand their audience, research the market, write compelling stories, communicate benefits clearly and use calls to action to move people from attention to action. Copywriting combines with content creation, digital marketing and use of ai and analytics that becomes very versatile and can be applied across all industries.

Graphic Design

Graphic design involves the ability to communicate ideas, information, or messages visually. It involves combining images, colors, illustrations, typography, layouts and other visual elements to create materials that communicate effectively. Every organisation needs a graphic designer for visual contents like social media, advertising, branding, websites, presentations, events and marketing campaigns. It is importants for a company’s visual identity. Graphic design is valuable because it combines creativity, with a practical business need helping organisations communicate, market their products and maintain a professional visual identity.

Bottom Line

Skills are important in 2026 job market, whether you are an undergraduate or graduate, nysc corp member or looking for a job, it is important to have any of these skills to be able to enter into the work industry. we at Bizwatch Nigeria have done our research and have listed some of the necessary skills that we know is important in todays work industry.