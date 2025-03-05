Health Experts Call for Expanded Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

Health stakeholders have been urged to intensify and extend measles-rubella vaccination campaigns to the grassroots to curb the spread of the diseases and prevent avoidable deaths and disabilities.

Head of Mission for the Advocacy Project at the Centre for Well-Being and Integrated Nutrition Solutions (C-WINS), Dr. Mahmud Zubairu, raised concerns over low vaccination coverage, warning that it could lead to a surge in infections, particularly among children.

Citing recent outbreaks, C-WINS recalled that in May 2024, a measles epidemic claimed 24 lives in Adamawa State, with nearly 200 suspected cases recorded across two council areas. Similarly, Borno State has reported numerous confirmed cases, adding to the long-standing measles outbreaks in the North-West and North-East regions between 2012 and 2021.

“Measles is a highly contagious viral disease and remains a significant cause of death among young children globally. It presents symptoms such as cough, fever, and a distinct rash,” the organisation stated.

Dr. Zubairu stressed that if not properly managed, measles and rubella could result in severe complications, including lifelong disabilities and fatalities. He called for urgent vaccination efforts to mitigate the risks.

The centre highlighted that the measles vaccine, available since 1963, has proven highly effective, reducing cases by 99% compared to the pre-vaccine era. Before its introduction, major measles epidemics occurred every two to three years, causing an estimated 2.6 million deaths annually.

Likewise, rubella, another highly contagious viral disease, poses severe risks, particularly to pregnant women. According to health experts, infection during early pregnancy carries a 90% chance of transmitting the virus to the unborn child, potentially resulting in congenital rubella syndrome (CRS), miscarriage, stillbirth, or severe birth defects.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reiterated the importance of immunisation, noting that the measles vaccine has saved more lives than any other vaccine in the past 50 years. He urged governments to prioritise vaccination campaigns to safeguard vulnerable populations.

As health officials push for expanded immunisation efforts, experts emphasise that sustained vaccination campaigns are crucial in achieving long-term disease control and reducing preventable deaths.