NYSC Members To FG: “Where Is Our #77K?”

Nigerian corps members are growing restless as the much-anticipated #77,000 monthly allowance promised by the Federal Government remains unpaid. While many had already planned how to upgrade their lifestyle with the increase, their bank accounts tell a different story—N33,000 is still the reality. As living costs continue to rise, corps members are asking, “When will this money drop?”

In 2024, the Federal Government announced that NYSC members would receive an increased allowance of N77,000 once the 2025 budget was approved. NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, assured corps members that the payment would begin in February 2025. But as of March, the new allowance remains missing in action.

For many, this announcement felt like a long-overdue recognition of their service. Some corps members started making financial plans, expecting their suffering to reduce. Others even considered small investments, hoping to turn the extra cash into something profitable. But with the funds still nowhere to be seen, their hopes are slowly turning into frustration.

The cost of living in Nigeria has skyrocketed, and corps members are feeling the heat. A corps member in Abia State explains how difficult it is to survive on N33,000, saying, “Accommodation, food, and transport take up everything before the month even starts.”

In Osun State, another corps member shares how transportation alone costs over N12,000 monthly. In Lagos, the situation is even worse. “By the time you pay rent, transport yourself to work, and buy basic foodstuff, there is nothing left. The allowance finishes before it even enters,” a Lagos-based corps member laments.

Many are now forced to depend on family support or side hustles to make ends meet. “We are serving the nation, but we are the ones suffering,” another corps member jokes, though the reality is no laughing matter.

Despite the growing concerns, NYSC officials have not provided any clear explanation for the delay. The NYSC Director of Communication, Carol Embu, has remained unavailable for comments. Other officials only confirm that the N77,000 payment has not started yet, without giving a definite timeline. The lack of communication has left corps members feeling ignored.

With inflation hitting hard, corps members say the current allowance is barely enough for survival. The price of food, rent, and transportation continues to rise, making it even more difficult to manage expenses.

“Before, we could manage with N33K, but now it’s like pouring water into a basket. It disappears immediately,” one corps member complains. Another adds, “Even garri is expensive now. We’re literally serving hunger.”

Corps members are calling on the government to act fast. If the Federal Government made an official announcement about the N77,000, why hasn’t it been implemented? While they continue their national service with dedication, they expect the same level of commitment from the authorities.

For now, all they can do is wait—refreshing their bank apps daily, hoping to see that long-awaited alert that says, “Dear Customer, N77,000 has been credited to your account.”