FG Rewards Exceptional MSMEs With N220 Million In 2025

The Federal Government plans to reward outstanding Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with prizes totaling over N220 million to recognize their innovation and resilience.

Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, announces this during a press briefing in Abuja, where he introduces the 2025 National MSMEs Award.

The prizes, which include houses, shops, cars, and cash rewards, aim to honor exceptional businesses as part of the celebration of MSMEs Week. This initiative aligns with the 2024 United Nations World MSMEs Day, designed to recognize and support small businesses throughout Nigeria.

Adekunle-Johnson confirms that the registration portal for Nigerian businesses will open from March 7, 2025, to April 7, 2025. He emphasizes that President Bola Tinubu’s government is committed to improving the lives of Nigerians by recognizing the contributions of small businesses.

In a notable development, businesses owned by individuals with disabilities will also be acknowledged, as they will have the opportunity to compete in various categories.

The winner of the 2025 MSMEs of the Year award will receive a prize valued at N220 million, which includes a house, a shop, a car, and cash rewards. The government continues to prioritize the alleviation of challenges faced by MSMEs, aiming to boost their productivity and contribution to the economy.