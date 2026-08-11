How Nigerians can apply for ECOWAS $65,000 Startup Award

Key points

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has opened applications for its second Startup Awards.

The programme offers a total of $65,000 in cash prizes to qualifying startups across the region.

to qualifying startups across the region. Applications opened on Aug. 3, 2026 , and close on Aug. 31, 2026 .

, and close on . The programme targets 60 startups across 12 ECOWAS member states and six sectors.

Selected startups will undergo virtual masterclasses from Sept. 21 to 25, followed by a physical event in Abuja from Sept. 28 to 30.

Winners will also receive investor access, regional visibility, mentorship and digital tools.

Nigerian startups can apply through the official ECOWAS Startup Awards application portal.

Main Story

Nigerian startups can apply for the second edition of the ECOWAS Startup Awards, a regional programme offering cash prizes and business development opportunities to innovative businesses across West Africa.

The ECOWAS Commission announced the programme on its X handle on Monday, saying the initiative is designed to identify, celebrate and scale innovative startups while advancing digital entrepreneurship, innovation and economic integration across the region.

Applications opened on Aug. 3 and will close on Aug. 31, 2026.

The programme targets 60 startups from the 12 ECOWAS member states across six sectors: EdTech and Skills Development; FinTech; HealthTech; AgriTech and Food Systems; CleanTech, Climate and Green Innovation; and Tourism, Hospitality and TravelTech.

The second edition follows the inaugural Startup Awards held in Niamey, Niger, in November 2021.

Selected startups will participate in virtual masterclasses from Sept. 21 to 25 before proceeding to a physical event in Abuja from Sept. 28 to 30. The programme will culminate in regional finals on Sept. 30.

The Issues

For Nigerian startups, the award offers access to funding, investors and regional markets at a time when many early-stage businesses face challenges accessing capital and scaling beyond their domestic markets.

However, applicants must demonstrate more than an innovative idea. The programme requires startups to have operated for at least two years, have a working product or service and provide evidence of market traction or scalability.

Applicants will also need to prepare financial information, a business plan, pitch deck and a one-minute pitch video, making the quality and completeness of their application important to the selection process.

Prizes and Benefits

The programme offers $65,000 in total cash prizes, with:

Winner: $30,000

$30,000 First runner-up: $20,000

$20,000 Second runner-up: $15,000

Beyond the cash awards, successful startups will gain regional visibility across ECOWAS member states and access to investors through deal rooms.

Other benefits include networking opportunities with founders, policymakers and development partners, as well as a six-month post-award acceleration and mentorship programme.

Selected startups will also receive digital tools, including computers, accessories and software.

Who Can Apply?

Nigerian applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a citizen of an ECOWAS member state.

Operate a startup registered and based in an ECOWAS country.

Have been operating for at least two years.

Have a working product or service.

Demonstrate market traction or scalability.

Submit all required documentation.

How Nigerians Can Apply

Interested Nigerian founders should access the official ECOWAS Startup Awards application portal.

Applicants will first create an account using their full name, email address, telephone number and a password of at least 10 characters.

After registration, applicants can log into their dashboard and begin a new application. The application form contains Sections A through J and can be saved as a draft before final submission.

Documents Required

Applicants should prepare:

National passport or ECOWAS-approved identity document of the lead founder. Recent passport photograph. Business registration certificate issued in an ECOWAS member state, where applicable. Two years of financial statements, management accounts or financial projections. Business plan of not more than 10 pages, single-spaced, in Times New Roman, 12-point font. Pitch deck of not more than 10 slides. One-minute pitch video in MP4, MOV or WebM format, with a maximum file size of 100 MB.

Selection Process

Selection will take place in two phases.

During the national selection phase, each member state will nominate half of its allocated slots, while the remaining slots will be selected through open public applications.

Finalists will then proceed to the regional finals in Abuja, where they will pitch their businesses before an independent jury comprising industry experts, investors and policy stakeholders.

Applications will be assessed using the following criteria:

Selection criterion Weight Problem clarity and solution fit 20% Innovation and originality 20% Team capacity and execution ability 15% Market potential and scalability 10% Business model and financial viability 10% Social and economic impact 10% Alignment with ECOWAS priorities 10% Pitch/online voting/data integrity 5%

What’s Next

Nigerian startups interested in the programme have until Aug. 31, 2026 to submit their applications.

Successful applicants will proceed to the virtual masterclasses in September before the physical Abuja event and regional finals later that month.

Founders should therefore ensure that their business registration documents, financial records, pitch deck, business plan and pitch video are complete before submitting their applications.

Bottom Line

The ECOWAS Startup Awards offers Nigerian startups more than a chance to win part of a $65,000 prize pool. The programme also provides access to investors, regional exposure, mentorship and digital resources that could help viable businesses scale across West Africa. For eligible Nigerian founders, the immediate priority is to submit a complete and compelling application before the Aug. 31 deadline.