FEC Approves N10.3 Billion For Medical Supplies, HIV Treatment, And Diagnostic Equipment

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approves contracts worth N10.3 billion for the procurement of essential medical supplies, including antiretroviral drugs for HIV treatment, diabetes diagnostic kits, and other critical healthcare resources.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Pate, announces the approvals after the fourth FEC meeting of the year, emphasizing the government’s commitment to improving access to essential medications and strengthening healthcare services.

Pate confirms that nearly N997 million is allocated for the procurement of third-line antiretroviral drugs to support HIV treatment. He highlights the importance of sustaining domestic healthcare financing as global funding structures shift.

The council also approves the procurement of locally manufactured diabetes diagnostic kits, addressing the rising prevalence of the disease. A private company in Lagos is contracted to produce these test kits, ensuring availability while boosting local manufacturing in the healthcare sector.

“These blood glucose monitoring systems will be distributed nationwide, especially to primary healthcare centers, where trained health workers will assist patients in tracking their blood sugar levels,” Pate explains.

To reduce the cost of essential medicines, N4.5 billion is allocated for the procurement of antibiotics, antihypertensive, and antidiabetic medications. This initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to make healthcare more affordable and accessible.

FEC also approves N2.1 billion for a mobile X-ray machine and the rehabilitation of a 64-slice CT scan at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi. Pate states that the upgraded facility enhances diagnostic and clinical care services, strengthening its role as a referral center for the region.

He affirms that these approvals reflect the administration’s broader strategy to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system through increased domestic investment, support for local production, and improved medical infrastructure.