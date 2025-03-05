IWD: Women Shaping The Future For The Girl Child Across Various Industries

Once upon a time, society thought a woman’s place was in the kitchen. Now, women own the kitchen, the restaurant, the bank funding it, and the media house writing about it! From entertainment and business to tech and politics, women are not just breaking the glass ceiling—they are replacing it with a transparent elevator, so the girl child can rise even higher.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD), let’s take a moment to recognize the phenomenal women paving the way across different industries. They are not just making history; they are shaping the future for young girls everywhere.

Entertainment: Women Rewriting the Script (Literally!)

For decades, the entertainment industry was like a poorly written script where women only played side roles. But times have changed! Female filmmakers, producers, and media executives are not just starring in movies; they are directing, writing, and owning production houses.

Take Mo Abudu, for example. She built EbonyLife Media, which produces world-class films that celebrate African stories. Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut, Lionheart, made history as the first Nigerian film on Netflix. Kemi Adetiba, the mastermind behind King of Boys, didn’t just direct a film—she created a movement!

These women are proving that the girl child doesn’t just belong in front of the camera; she can be behind it, calling the shots!

Business: Running the Show Like a Boss

Once upon a time, business meetings were full of men in suits making all the decisions. Now? Women are leading companies, closing billion-dollar deals, and mentoring young girls to do the same.

Ibukun Awosika, former First Bank Nigeria Chairperson, shattered the stereotype that finance is a man’s world. Tara Fela-Durotoye, the pioneer of Nigeria’s beauty industry, turned her passion into an empire. And let’s not forget Adenike Ogunlesi, founder of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, who revolutionized children’s fashion in Nigeria.

The message is clear: the girl child doesn’t just belong in the classroom; she belongs in the boardroom, signing million-dollar contracts!

Technology: Coding the Future, One Girl at a Time

For years, people thought women and technology were like NEPA and stable electricity—impossible together. But today, women are proving that they can code, innovate, and lead in the tech world.

Take Juliet Ehimuan, Google’s Director for West Africa, who is driving digital transformation across the continent. Dr. Omobola Johnson, Nigeria’s former Minister of Communication Technology, played a major role in expanding broadband access.

Initiatives like She Code Africa and Girls Who Code are training young girls in software development, artificial intelligence, and robotics. The message? The girl child doesn’t just belong on social media—she can be the one building the next Instagram!

Politics: Taking Seats at the Decision-Making Table

Politics used to be a “men’s club,” but women are kicking down the doors and demanding a seat at the table. And if there’s no seat? They bring their own chair!

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala made history as the first female and African Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, led the Bring Back Our Girls movement, proving that activism has power. Aisha Yesufu, a fearless activist, has been a strong voice for democracy and justice.

With organizations like ElectHER pushing for more women in governance, the girl child doesn’t just belong in political debates—she belongs on the ballot!

Food Industry: Cooking Up Success

Let’s be honest, Nigerians love food. But women in the food industry are showing that cooking is not just about feeding people—it’s about creating brands, building businesses, and preserving culture.

Women like Bukie Akinmade (Buka Queen), Funke Koleosho, and Ozoz Sokoh (Kitchen Butterfly) are putting Nigerian cuisine on the global map. From high-end restaurants to innovative food businesses, women are proving that the girl child doesn’t just belong in the kitchen—she can own the entire food empire!

Banking and Finance: Counting the Money and Running the Game

The banking industry used to be dominated by men in suits who thought women were only good at counting shopping expenses. Now, women are counting billions and running financial institutions!

Miriam Olusanya, Managing Director of GTBank, is one of the few women to head a major Nigerian bank. Yemisi Edun, CEO of FCMB, is another finance powerhouse proving that women belong at the top.

With programs like WIMBIZ (Women in Management, Business, and Public Service) providing mentorship, the girl child doesn’t just belong in a savings plan—she belongs in investment meetings, building generational wealth!

The Future is Female (And It’s Bright!)

Women across industries are breaking barriers, setting records, and paving the way for the girl child to dream bigger and achieve more. While challenges still exist, one thing is clear:

The girl child doesn’t just belong in a classroom—she belongs in leadership.

She doesn’t just belong in a beauty pageant—she belongs in boardrooms, tech hubs, and political offices.

She doesn’t just belong in a kitchen—she belongs wherever she chooses to be!

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let’s support, uplift, and invest in the next generation of female leaders. The future isn’t just female—it’s unstoppable!