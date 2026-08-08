Electric and CNG vehicles: the new road safety frontier for Nigeria

By Ohaeri Osondu

The transformation of Nigeria’s transportation system is entering a new phase. As the country increasingly explores cleaner and alternative energy sources for mobility, electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles are gradually becoming part of the Nigerian motoring environment.

For the Federal Road Safety Corps, the emergence of these vehicles is not merely an energy or environmental conversation. It is fundamentally a road-safety conversation.

This was the strategic perspective reflected in the presentation and global road-safety engagement of the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, whose leadership has placed technology, innovation, regulation and safer mobility at the centre of Nigeria’s road-safety agenda.

As Nigeria participates in international discussions on improving global road safety and accelerating progress towards reducing road traffic deaths and injuries, the question is increasingly clear: How prepared is the country to ensure that new vehicle technologies are introduced without creating new safety risks?

Beyond the Fuel Debate: Safety Must Remain the Priority

Interestingly, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed was at the recent summit of Nigerian Auto Journalists Association in Lagos. He also gave insight to the Corps’ preparedness towards upscaling its operational and policy alignment to be at sync with Electric and CNG vehicles to ensure safer motoring environment in Nigeria. Without much emphasis, its obvious that CNG and EVs offer important opportunities for Nigeria. EVs eliminate tail pipe emissions, while CNG vehicles can provide an alternative to conventional petrol and diesel propulsion.

However, a change in propulsion technology does not automatically eliminate road crashes. “The EV and CNG initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals especially the SDG 11 and SDG 123 which provide a strong framework because CNG and EVs contribute to cleaner transportation, reduced emissions, and more sustainable urban mobility through safer roads and transport systems, cleaner air and healthier communities and more resilient infrastructure”. Speaking at the Summit, he added that Nigeria is a signatory to UN convention and as the nation’s lead agency on road safety management and traffic administration, the FRSC has integrated its National Crash Reporting Information System, FRSC Mobile App and the National Community Post Crash Care Initiative which allows for swift community response to road crash emergencies and further drive the success story of the EVs and CNG vehicles in Nigeria as part of measures towards promoting climate action and sustainable transport system.

Worthy of note is the fact that a vehicle may be electric, gas-powered or petrol-driven, but it still operates within the same road environment. It interacts with pedestrians, motorcycles, heavy trucks, cyclists and other vehicles. It is still affected by speeding, poor road design, mechanical failure, driver distraction, fatigue, reckless overtaking and inadequate maintenance.

The implication is significant: Nigeria’s transition to cleaner mobility must be accompanied by an equally deliberate transition to stronger safety standards.

The central message from the road-safety perspective is therefore simple: innovation must never outrun regulation, training and emergency preparedness.

Electric Vehicles: New Technology, New Safety Considerations

Electric vehicles introduce a different technological architecture from conventional vehicles. Their safety profile is influenced by high-voltage battery systems, electronic control systems, sophisticated software and charging infrastructure.

For road users, several issues require particular attention.

Battery-related incidents

Lithium-ion battery systems can present specific challenges when severely damaged, overheated or involved in a crash.

In such situations, emergency responders must understand the vehicle’s high-voltage system and know how to isolate the power source safely. This has implications for Nigeria’s emergency response architecture. Road safety is not only about preventing crashes; it is also about ensuring that rescuers can safely respond when crashes occur.

Silent operation

Many electric vehicles produce significantly less engine noise at low speeds than conventional vehicles. This can create additional risks for pedestrians, particularly in busy urban environments, markets, residential areas and locations with vulnerable road users. The development of a safer motoring environment will therefore require greater public awareness and, where necessary, technological and regulatory responses.

Vehicle repair and maintenance

The arrival of EVs also requires a new generation of technicians trained in high-voltage systems, battery diagnostics and electronic vehicle safety.

Unqualified repairs, unauthorized modifications and the use of incompatible components could create safety risks.

This reinforces a longstanding FRSC principle: a mechanically deficient vehicle has no place on the road, regardless of the type of energy it uses. The Corps Marshal has repeatedly stressed the importance of vehicle roadworthiness and maintenance in preventing avoidable crashes.

CNG Vehicles: Safety Begins with Standards and Proper Conversion

CNG vehicles also offer opportunities for Nigeria, particularly in a country with significant natural-gas resources. But their safety depends heavily on the quality of the vehicle, the integrity of the gas storage system and the competence of the conversion process.

The most important safety principle is that CNG conversion must not be carried out by unqualified persons or in unauthorized facilities.

A poorly installed system can create serious risks, including:

Improperly fitted gas cylinders; Damaged or poorly maintained fuel lines; Inadequate ventilation; Unsafe modifications to vehicle structures; Poor-quality components; and Failure to inspect and maintain the system properly.

For this reason, the expansion of CNG mobility must go hand in hand with effective standards for conversion centres, technicians, inspection, certification and periodic maintenance.

The public must also understand that CNG vehicles require specific safety knowledge. Drivers and fleet operators need to know how to respond to suspected gas leaks, vehicle damage and other emergencies.

The FRSC and the Emerging Mobility Landscape

The role of the FRSC in the era of EVs and CNG vehicles will extend beyond traditional traffic enforcement. The Corps is strategically positioned to contribute to the development of a safer alternative fuel mobility ecosystem through:

Public education and awareness

Motorists need clear, evidence-based information about the safe use of EVs and CNG vehicles. Public enlightenment must address charging, conversion, maintenance, emergency response and safe driving behaviour.

Vehicle inspection and roadworthiness

As the composition of Nigeria’s vehicle fleet changes, inspection systems must evolve to recognise the specific safety requirements of new propulsion technologies.

Training of personnel

FRSC personnel, rescue officers and emergency responders require continuous training to understand the characteristics of electric and CNG vehicles, particularly during crash response and vehicle recovery.

Inter-agency collaboration

The safety of alternative-fuel vehicles requires cooperation among regulators, manufacturers, vehicle importers, conversion centres, emergency services, fire authorities, transport operators and road users.

Technology-driven road safety

The broader future of road safety will increasingly involve intelligent transport systems, connected vehicles, digital enforcement and data-driven interventions.

This is consistent with the FRSC’s stated commitment to innovation and technology-driven road-safety management.

The Safe System Approach Must Guide Nigeria’s Transition

A major lesson from global road safety practice is that responsibility for safety cannot rest entirely on the driver. The Safe System Approach recognises that road safety requires multiple layers of protection involving: safe road users; Safe vehicles; Safe speeds; Safe roads and infrastructure; and effective post-crash care. This approach is particularly relevant to electric and CNG vehicles.

A safer alternative-fuel vehicle cannot compensate for a dangerous road. A well-designed road cannot prevent every crash caused by reckless driving. An advanced vehicle cannot eliminate every risk created by poor maintenance.

Safety therefore depends on the entire system working together.

A Call for Regulation Before Rapid Expansion

As Nigeria increases the adoption of EVs and CNG vehicles, one of the most important policy lessons is the need to ensure that growth is matched by regulation. The country must continuously review: Vehicle safety standards; Importation requirements; CNG conversion standards; EV battery and charging safety; Vehicle inspection procedures; Emergency response protocols; Technician certification; Fire and rescue preparedness; and Public education requirements. The objective should not be to discourage innovation. Rather, it should be to ensure that innovation is introduced responsibly.

As the Corps Marshal’s global road safety engagement underscores, the future of road safety will increasingly be inseparable from technology, but technology must be integrated into a broader system of regulation, enforcement, education, infrastructure and emergency response.

Conclusion:

Nigeria is moving towards a more diversified transportation energy system. Electric and CNG vehicles will increasingly become part of the nation’s mobility landscape. The question is no longer simply whether these vehicles are the future. The more important question is whether Nigeria is prepared to make that future safe. The message from the FRSC road-safety perspective is clear: cleaner mobility must also be safer mobility.

As the country embraces new vehicle technologies, safety standards must be built into every stage from manufacturing and importation to conversion, registration, maintenance, driving, crash response and rescue.

Under the leadership of Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed, the FRSC’s road safety mandate is increasingly situated within this wider global transformation. The Corps’ responsibility is not merely to respond to the vehicles of today, but to help prepare Nigeria for the mobility systems of tomorrow.

The future of transportation may be electric. It may be compressed natural gas, but whatever powers the vehicle, safety must remain the power that drives the journey.

Osondu Ohaeri, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations is a Deputy Corps Commander and Corps Public Education Officer at the FRSC National Headquarters Abuja