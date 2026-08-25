Zambia closes top courts as election challenge deadline nears

Key Points

Zambia’s highest courts were closed on Monday, preventing access to the premises on the final day for challenging the presidential election.

Opposition leader Brian Mundubile had indicated plans to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory in the Aug. 13 election.

Zambian law requires election petitions to be filed within seven days of the official declaration of results.

Main Story

Zambian authorities on Monday closed the country’s highest courts, preventing access to the premises on the final day for the opposition to file a legal challenge to the disputed presidential election.

A memorandum issued by the judiciary’s chief administrator directed staff not to report for work, citing security concerns.

“For security reasons, all members of staff are advised not to report for work today.”

— Judiciary’s chief administrator

Police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi said security assessments were ongoing but declined to provide further details.

Efforts to obtain a response from a judiciary spokesperson were unsuccessful.

The closure came as opposition leader Brian Mundubile was expected to file a petition before the Constitutional Court challenging the outcome of the Aug. 13 presidential election, which he lost to President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mundubile had indicated during the past week that he intended to contest the result.

Under Zambian law, presidential election challenges must be filed within seven days of the official announcement of the results, making the early hours of Tuesday the deadline.

The closure of the courts therefore comes at a critical point for the opposition, which could lose the opportunity to challenge the election result if it is unable to access the appropriate court within the stipulated period.

The Issues

The court closure has raised concerns because it coincides with the final day for filing an election petition against the presidential result.

While the judiciary cited security reasons for ordering staff to stay away, the police said security assessments were still ongoing and did not provide further details.

The timing of the closure could affect the opposition’s ability to meet the legal deadline for challenging the election outcome.

What’s Being Said

“For security reasons, all members of staff are advised not to report for work today.”

— Judiciary’s chief administrator

“Security assessments were ongoing.”

— Godfrey Chilabi, Police spokesperson

What’s Next

The deadline for filing a legal challenge to the presidential election falls in the early hours of Tuesday under Zambia’s seven-day rule.

The opposition’s next steps will determine whether Mundubile is able to formally challenge the election result before the deadline.

Bottom Line

Zambia’s highest courts were closed on the final day for challenging the Aug. 13 presidential election, creating uncertainty over whether opposition leader Brian Mundubile can file his planned petition against President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory within the legal deadline.