HubSpot cuts 7% of workforce in major restructuring tied to AI shift

KEY POINTS

HubSpot announced it is eliminating approximately 660 positions, or about 7% of its global workforce, as part of an operational restructuring plan.

Chief Executive Officer Yamini Rangan emphasized that the cuts are designed to flatten management layers and align teams with an AI-driven product strategy, rather than serving as a direct cost-cutting measure.

The company expects to incur between $65 million and $75 million in restructuring and severance charges while reaffirming its financial and revenue guidance for the third quarter and full year 2026.

MAIN STORY

HubSpot announced a major organizational restructuring plan that involves cutting roughly 660 jobs, representing about 7% of its global workforce.

Authorized by the company’s board of directors, the plan aims to flatten corporate structures, reduce management layers, and position the firm closer to its customers as operations pivot toward artificial intelligence-driven customer outcomes.

In a memo to employees, Chief Executive Officer Yamini Rangan framed the workforce reduction as a foundational realignment of how the company competes rather than a simple reaction to financial pressure or AI replacing human labor.

Affected employees in the United States are slated to receive a severance package that includes a minimum of 20 weeks of base pay, laptop retention options, and professional transition support.

HubSpot expects to record restructuring charges between $65 million and $75 million, primarily covering severance and transition benefits, with the bulk of these expenses hitting in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

The company anticipates that role eliminations will be substantially completed by the end of the first quarter of 2027. Despite the workforce reduction and a roughly 45% decline in its share price since the start of the year, HubSpot reaffirmed its third-quarter and full-year 2026 revenue and operating income guidance.

THE ISSUES

Adapting corporate structures and operational workflows to support a strategic shift toward artificial intelligence services. Managing investor and market pressures during technology sector transitions while maintaining financial guidance amidst shifting valuations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Over the past year, we have shifted our strategy from building software that helps customers grow to delivering outcomes for them with AI. That shift is transforming product, pricing and how we serve our customers. But we also need to fundamentally change the way we are organized to compete and win.” – Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer, HubSpot

WHAT’S NEXT

HubSpot will execute its phased workforce transition through early 2027 while rolling out its latest artificial intelligence-focused product frameworks to corporate clients.

BOTTOM LINE

HubSpot is eliminating 660 jobs to build a flatter, AI-aligned organization, absorbing millions in restructuring costs while maintaining its financial targets for the remainder of 2026.