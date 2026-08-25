Iran blacklists 45 tankers over Strait of Hormuz rules

Key Points

Iran has blacklisted 45 tankers for allegedly violating its rules governing transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessels could face fines, detention and cargo confiscation, according to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States over shipping and energy flows through the strategic waterway.

Main Story

Iran has blacklisted 45 tankers for allegedly violating its rules governing transit through the Strait of Hormuz and warned that vessels involved in cargo transfers with the affected ships could also face action.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a newly established body responsible for managing the strategic waterway, announced the blacklist in a post on X.

It said the affected vessels could face fines, detention and confiscation of their cargo.

The authority said the blacklist included very large crude carriers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers and clean-product vessels, among others.

It did not specify the rules allegedly breached by the vessels.

However, Tehran had previously maintained that shipowners should obtain clearance before transiting the strait and pay for security and related services.

The development comes days after the United States warned Iran of what it described as “the toughest sanctions in history”, prompting Tehran to say its response to any new US threats would be “devastating”.

The United States has also imposed a naval blockade on Iran-related shipping, further increasing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy transit routes.

Before the conflict involving Iran disrupted tanker movements, the Gulf accounted for about 20 per cent of global daily crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

US-coordinated efforts to move tankers through the Strait of Hormuz and transfer cargoes to waiting supertankers outside the waterway have helped restore part of the disrupted export volumes.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said on X on Friday that the seven-day average volume of oil leaving the strait had risen to more than eight million barrels per day.

The Issues

The blacklist adds another layer of risk for shipping companies operating through the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran is asserting new transit requirements while the United States maintains pressure on Iran-related shipping.

The threat of fines, detention and cargo confiscation could increase uncertainty for tanker operators and companies involved in cargo transfers.

The waterway remains strategically important to global energy markets because of the large volume of crude oil and LNG that normally passes through it.

What’s Being Said

“Make no mistake, thanks to the U.S. Navy, oil is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.”

— Chris Wright, US Secretary of Energy

“The toughest sanctions in history.”

— United States, referring to its threatened sanctions against Iran

“Devastating.”

— Tehran, describing its potential response to new US threats

What’s Next

Iran is expected to enforce the restrictions against vessels on its blacklist, while shipping companies will have to assess the risks associated with transit and cargo transfers through the Strait of Hormuz.

US efforts to maintain oil flows through the waterway will also remain important as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue.

Bottom Line

Iran’s blacklisting of 45 tankers increases pressure on shipping operators using the Strait of Hormuz at a time of heightened confrontation with the United States. With the waterway carrying a significant share of global energy supplies, further restrictions or disruptions could have wider implications for oil and gas markets.