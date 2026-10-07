Elon Musk plans to rename SpaceX AI unit to SpaceXSI to match new “super intelligence” trend

KEY POINTS

Elon Musk announced on social media that the term “artificial intelligence” is outdated and should be replaced with “super intelligence” (SI).

Responding to followers online, Musk confirmed that his company will rename its AI branch from SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.

This naming shift follows a similar push by President Trump, who recently suggested that official government documents use “Super Intelligence” instead.

MAIN STORY

Elon Musk declared on X that people should stop using the term “artificial intelligence,” arguing that “SI” is a much better fit for the technology. When a user asked if his aerospace company would update its branding, Musk agreed and confirmed that SpaceX’s AI operations will adopt the new SpaceXSI name.

This move mirrors a recent push by President Donald Trump, who urged the United Nations General Assembly to swap out “artificial intelligence” for “Super Intelligence” in official government papers, calling it a far more accurate description. Showing his agreement, Musk shared a picture of a well-known book on superintelligence, noting that the technology has always belonged in that category.

The proposed rebrand comes as SpaceX continues to post strong financial results. Since going public earlier in the year with a massive market value, the company reported second-quarter revenue of $7.81 billion. While its rocket and internet connection businesses grew steadily, revenue from its AI division skyrocketed by 247% to $2.56 billion. Although Musk confirmed the upcoming name change, the company has not yet announced an official date for when the new brand will officially roll out.

THE ISSUES

A growing trend among prominent business and political leaders to update how advanced computer systems are named and described. Managing public company branding and communication as corporate leaders shift their terminology to match new government and cultural standards.

WHAT’S NEXT

Followers and market analysts will be watching official company channels to see when SpaceX officially makes the switch from SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.

BOTTOM LINE

Elon Musk has agreed to rename SpaceX’s AI division to SpaceXSI, matching a wider push by political leaders to adopt the term “super intelligence” for advanced technology.