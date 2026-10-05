Why intelligent operations require complete visibility in AI era

By Bryan Hamman, Area Vice President, Africa at NETSCOUT

Enterprises are moving quickly from using AI to analyse operations, to applying it to make operational decisions. What began as advisory analytics has rapidly evolved into closed-loop control systems, with automated remediation, policy enforcement and real-time routing decisions executing in seconds, often without human intervention. As a result, before expanding AI-driven operations, executives should pressure-test readiness with some key questions.

The shift of AI making recommendations for operational decisions to making those operational decisions, changes the stakes significantly. Once AI enters the operational control loop, it is more than an analytical tool, becoming instead an authoritative decision-maker that is directly involved in shaping system behaviour, availability and risk exposure. Its reliability therefore depends on the completeness of what it can observe.

Full-fidelity visibility and data captures interactions across services, dependencies and environments, including internal and encrypted traffic, so cause and impact can be validated in real time rather than inferred after the fact.

Organisations that get this right can use AI with confidence as an operational force multiplier, reducing incidents, shortening outages and ensuring automated actions remain defensible under executive, regulatory and audit scrutiny.

Successful Automation Requires Complete Evidence

Many executive conversations about AI risk focus on models, governance or ethics. But these discussions assume that the environment feeding the model is observable enough to support defensible decisions. Yet, AI initiatives still rely on observability foundations designed for a simpler era, before encryption, dynamic architectures and complex dependencies became the norm.

Consider an AI system that detects rising latency and automatically scales application capacity. User metrics briefly improve, reinforcing confidence in the decision. What the system cannot see, however, is an encrypted service-to-service dependency hitting a cloud-provider limit. The real constraint sits in east-west traffic outside the model’s visibility. Scaling increases load, accelerates failure and widens the blast radius.

The AI did not malfunction. It acted correctly on incomplete evidence that did not accurately reflect reality. This is where the distinction between AI that can act, and AI that can act with sufficient proof, becomes important.

Smarter Decisions are not Born from More Data

More data does not automatically improve decision confidence. Businesses can instead end up with fragmented ownership, selective retention and missing context, leaving AI systems detecting anomalies without defensible proof of cause and impact.

When ownership of data is fragmented, evidence becomes disjointed as well. During incidents, this forces leaders to choose between acting quickly on incomplete information or slowing decisions until proof emerges.

In boardrooms and regulatory reviews, this hesitation can show up as delayed approvals, overridden automated actions or reduced confidence in AI-driven initiatives. Over time, AI systems may technically exist in the environment, but their authority can become constrained because the enterprise cannot defend their decisions with substantiation when it matters most.

When AI is trained and tuned on partial telemetry, three outcomes are particularly likely:

· False confidence – the model confirms stability because missing signals never appear.

· Noisy alerts – uncertainty drives elevated sensitivity, flooding teams with warnings that do not resolve to the root cause.

· Wrong actions – automation executes with high certainty in the wrong direction, accelerating impact instead of containing it.

Critically, these failure modes can initially appear successful, reinforcing trust in the system while quietly accumulating risk beneath the surface. For leaders, this creates a serious governance problem in that decision-making gets faster, but the proof supporting those decisions grows weaker.

Closing the Gap

Blind spots emerge where complexity outpaces visibility. These gaps rarely stem simply from missing tools, and they persist because transparency, ownership and control break down at the boundaries between teams, platforms and operating models.

Several areas deserve particular attention:

· East-west traffic and service-to-service behaviour: Critical interactions increasingly occur between microservices and workloads that scale and relocate dynamically. AI cannot reason about behaviour it cannot observe.

· Encrypted flows: Encryption reshapes visibility in distributed architectures. If observation stops where encryption begins, AI decisions are biased towards whatever remains observable.

· Hybrid boundaries and cloud-provider dependencies: In hybrid environments, the root cause may sit in the network path, a cloud service limit, a third-party API or an identity policy change. Without cross-boundary dependency awareness, AI is forced to make decisions without access to the full chain of evidence.

· Edge environments and remote sites: Edge locations are often operationally critical but unevenly governed. When telemetry quality varies by site, AI performs best where controls are strongest, rather than where business risk is highest.

Companies that close these gaps gain a durable operational advantage, namely AI systems that can reason across boundaries rather than guess at them.

The Role of Full-Fidelity Data as Operational Ground Truth

As environments grow more complex, organisations need at least one source of truth that reflects what actually happened, rather than what was inferred after the fact. That ground truth comes from reliable telemetry capturing real interactions across dependencies in real time.

For AI-driven operations, this ground truth matters in three ways. Firstly, it improves detection quality: AI can flag anomalies earlier when it moves beyond sampled indicators to richer behavioural baselines. This reduces both missed issues and noisy alerts because the model is less dependent on guesswork.

Next, it shortens the path to root cause. When evidence captures actual relationships between services, environments and flows, teams spend less time debating where to look. AI outputs become explainable because they are anchored to observable behaviour.

Finally, it makes automation safer. Automated actions are only safe when the system can validate assumptions before acting. Ground truth makes it easier to establish guardrails – confirm impact and scope, identify the correct containment step and then execute.

This shift is crucial. AI becomes less of a prediction engine and more one that supports decision-making under scrutiny.

A Practical Executive Test for AI Readiness

Before expanding AI-driven operations, executives should pressure-test readiness with the following four questions.

Where do we knowingly accept blindness today? Not just at the perimeter, but inside service-to-service behaviour, hybrid boundaries, encrypted flows and edge environments is where failures often originate.

What was the last incident we could not prove in real time? If cause and impact are reconstructed after the fact, AI-driven decisions will inherit that uncertainty.

What data would hold up under pressure? Is there at least one source of truth that can support incident response, compliance scrutiny, and automated action without debate?

Who is accountable when automation acts? As AI shifts from decision support to decision execution, governance must become explicit. Speed does not eliminate responsibility but instead amplifies it.

The most important AI investments are not just in better models but utilise evidence that withstands scrutiny because the facts they ingest are the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Automation should move only as fast as the enterprise’s ability to prove cause, confirm impact and explain outcomes.

AI without blind spots is a governance requirement. Organisations that treat it as such will be better positioned to demonstrate that their systems acted wisely, defensibly and under control when it mattered most.

The objective is not to slow AI down. It is to give intelligent operations the clarity they need to act on concrete information rather than inference.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of BizWatch Nigeria.