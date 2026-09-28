Facebook Instagram Linkedin X Youtube
Monday, September 28, 2026
Home [ MAIN ] COVER Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO Opens for Subscription

Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO Opens for Subscription

By
Kehinde Victor
-

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE Initial Public Offering (IPO) is now open. The offer is expected to run from Monday, 14 September to Tuesday,13 October 2026, giving eligible investors an opportunity to acquire shares in the company.

The offer comprises 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 per share with a minimum purchase of 10 units. The shares are expected to be listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited following completion of the IPO.

Stanbic IBTC is acting as Joint Lead Issuing House, Joint Stockbroker and Receiving Bank to the offer.

Key offer terms

  • Issuer: Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE
  • Offer size: 4,100,000,000 ordinary shares
  • Offer price: ₦525 per share
  • Minimum subscription: 10 shares and multiples of 10 thereafter
  • Payment: Full payment on application
  • Use of proceeds: Growth capital expenditure for the refinery expansion programme
  • Offer period: 14 September to 13 October 2026

How to subscribe

All applications must be accompanied by full payment. Investors should have the required identification and account information, including their NIN and BVN where applicable.

Additional offer information

The ordinary shares offered have been assessed as Shari’ah-compliant based on an independent Shari’ah assessment and the applicable screening criteria. Eligible retail investors may also receive up to two additional shares at no extra cost if they maintain the prescribed minimum shareholding for the applicable periods stated in the Prospectus, subject to the required approvals.

To participate, visit the Stanbic IBTC e-Subscription Portal.

Important information for investors

Before applying, read the FAQs, Prospectus and the Abridged Particulars of the Prospectus below. These documents contain the full offer terms, risk factors, application procedures and other material information.

Please read the offer documents carefully before making an investment decision. If you are unsure about any aspect of the offer, consult your stockbroker, banker, accountant, solicitor or another professional adviser. The Issuer and the Issuing Houses may reject applications received after the closing date or applications that do not meet the procedures and requirements in the Prospectus.

For more information, visit:

Terms and conditions apply. Please read the offer documents carefully before making any investment decision.

Contact information

Websitewww.stanbicibtcstockbrokers.com

Email: stockbroking@stanbicibtc.com

Phone: 0201 422 0004

Previous articleNiger Basin Authority seeks stronger regional cooperation, investment
Kehinde Victor
Kehinde Victor
Kehinde Victor is a business journalist and communications strategist with experience reporting on aviation, energy, finance, and public policy in Nigeria. She covers how regulation, capital, and institutional decisions shape markets, with a focus on accountability, governance, and economic impact. Her reporting, analysis, and on-the-ground industry engagement articles provide valuable insights for executives, investors, and policymakers. Feel free to reach out to Kehinde at kehinde.v@bizwatchnigeria.ng

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2026 - BizWatchNigeria.Ng
MORE STORIES

Niger Basin Authority seeks stronger regional cooperation, investment

BizWatchNigeria.Ng
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.