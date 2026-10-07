Nigeria launches 2026 oil and gas licensing round offering forty blocks to investors

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government officially launched the 2026 oil and gas licensing round, making forty blocks available across land, shallow water, and deepwater areas.

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission head Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan announced the initiative in Abuja, highlighting new rules requiring investors to reveal their beneficial owners.

The bidding process aims to attract serious local and international capital by offering transparent evaluation results, shorter contracting cycles, and clearer fiscal rules.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has formally inaugurated the 2026 oil and gas licensing round, opening up forty blocks across land, shallow water, and deepwater terrains for local and foreign investors.

Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, the Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, announced the launch in Abuja during the agency’s fifth anniversary celebrations, noting that the initiative has the full approval of President Bola Tinubu.

To ensure transparency and attract competitive bids in a tightening global market, the commission will require all participating investors to disclose their beneficial owners. Eyesan emphasized that the regulatory framework is designed to provide predictable processes and trustworthy data, noting that global investors naturally gravitate toward transparent rules. The bidding process will evaluate applicants based on their technical competence, financial strength, and overall commitment to developing the nation’s petroleum resources.

The launch follows recent presidential directives aimed at shortening contracting cycles and providing long-term fiscal certainty for energy companies. Through this formal licensing process, qualified firms will submit competitive technical and financial proposals for the available blocks, with successful bidders securing exploration and production rights under strict regulatory oversight.

THE ISSUES

Ensuring complete transparency and anti-corruption compliance through mandatory beneficial ownership disclosures during petroleum asset bidding. Competing effectively for global upstream capital amidst shifting international energy markets and stringent investor expectations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Competition for upstream capital is fierce. Investors go where rules are clear, processes are predictable and data can be trusted.” – Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC

WHAT’S NEXT

Qualified energy companies will prepare their technical and financial proposals to bid for the forty available blocks under the oversight of the regulatory commission.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria has opened its 2026 oil and gas licensing round to offer forty exploration blocks, backed by new transparency rules and streamlined contracting processes designed to draw global investment.