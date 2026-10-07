SEC denies plans to restrict FinTech firms

KEY POINTS

The Securities and Exchange Commission stated clearly that it has no intention of restricting or silencing financial technology companies operating in Nigeria.

During a major regulatory meeting in Abuja, leaders emphasized the importance of proper rule following, strong financial safety funds, and strict anti money laundering rules.

Authorities also warned that investment fraud currently makes up half of their active investigations, urging digital platforms to verify their customers carefully.

MAIN STORY

The Securities and Exchange Commission has stepped forward to reassure the public and business owners that it has zero intention of restricting financial technology and digital asset operators.

Speaking at the second regulatory clinic in Abuja, Director General Dr Emomotimi Agama explained that the main goal is to keep the digital market safe while providing clear and fair pathways for new platforms to join the financial system. He stressed that the commission is always ready to listen to feedback and work hand in hand with innovators to build a stronger economy for everyone.

During the event, other top commission officials pointed out several common hurdles that tend to slow down company registrations. They noted that some businesses submit vague plans, lack proper risk management rules, or fail to show enough independent financial backing.

To help clear up misunderstandings, leaders explained that preliminary approvals are simply tools to check software safety and protect everyday investors, rather than unfair obstacles meant to shut businesses out.

Security and financial crime experts also took the stage to share important warnings with the tech operators. Representatives from the financial intelligence unit revealed that investment fraud accounts for half of all their current investigations.

Because of this serious threat, digital asset firms were strongly advised to properly screen their customers, keep a close eye on money moving across borders, and report any suspicious activity immediately. Representatives from the local FinTech association welcomed the open dialogue, expressing hope that tighter cooperation between government regulators and tech startups will lead to a safer and more trusted digital financial environment across the country.

THE ISSUES

Finding the right balance between necessary government oversight and the freedom that technology startups need to grow and innovate. Stopping investment fraud and making sure digital finance platforms maintain enough genuine financial backing to protect everyday users.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We do not want to gag anyone, but we are open to listening to every complaint.”

Dr Emomotimi Agama, Director General, SEC

WHAT’S NEXT

Regulators and industry operators will continue their meetings to improve legal compliance standards and make the registration process smoother for new technology companies.

BOTTOM LINE

The Securities and Exchange Commission reassured technology operators of its supportive approach in Abuja while laying down firm rules for financial safety and fraud prevention.