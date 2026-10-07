Federal Government sets focus on jobs and productivity ahead of 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit

KEY POINTS

The 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#32) is scheduled for October 26 and 27 in Abuja under the theme “Growth that Works: Delivering Jobs, Productivity and Shared Prosperity.”

Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite announced that the summit will centre around five core pillars: Work Nigeria, Produce Nigeria, Invest Nigeria, Scale Nigeria, and Secure Nigeria.

Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) CEO Dr Tayo Adeloju stressed that recent macroeconomic stabilizations must now be aggressively translated into tangible investments and decent employment.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government announced that the upcoming 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#32) will concentrate heavily on job creation, boosting productivity, and promoting shared prosperity across the country.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite stated that the two-day summit, beginning October 26, will provide a collaborative platform for government officials, private sector leaders, labor unions, and academia to forge practical policy solutions.

Discussions will revolve around five central thematic areas: Work Nigeria, focusing on expanding employment opportunities; Produce Nigeria, driving industrialization and value addition; Invest Nigeria, boosting capital attraction and human development; Scale Nigeria, unlocking sub-national economic potential; and Secure Nigeria, reinforcing economic resilience against domestic and external shocks.

Uzoka-Anite highlighted that ongoing reforms, including the finalization of the National Development Plan 2026–2030 and recent public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives valued at over nine trillion Naira demonstrate the government’s commitment to turning past summit recommendations into measurable progress.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Economic Summit Group CEO Dr Tayo Adeloju noted that while recent macroeconomic steps like subsidy removal, exchange-rate unification, and bank recapitalization have restored baseline stability, structural hurdles such as high production costs, infrastructure deficits, and an informal job market exceeding 90% must be urgently addressed. Both officials urged media stakeholders to provide thorough, data-driven coverage of the debates and commitments emerging from the summit to ensure accountability and track progress.

THE ISSUES

Bridging the gap between macroeconomic stabilization and real-world economic gains, particularly addressing high production costs and systemic infrastructure deficits. Formalizing the vast informal labor market and creating sustainable, high-productivity employment opportunities across key industrial sectors.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The summit will build consensus around policies capable of translating economic growth into productive employment and improved living standards.” – Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning

“Stabilisation is necessary but insufficient, stressing the need to translate reforms into productive investments, increased productivity and decent jobs.” – Dr Tayo Adeloju, Chief Executive Officer, NESG

WHAT’S NEXT

Stakeholders will convene in Abuja on October 26 and 27 for NES#32 to finalize actionable frameworks that move Nigeria from economic potential to broad prosperity.

BOTTOM LINE

The Federal Government and private sector leaders are gearing up for the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit to convert recent national reforms into concrete job-led growth and enhanced industrial productivity.