Eko Power confirms grid allocation boost as nationwide blackout eases

KEY POINTS

Eko Power Ltd announced an increase in its electricity allocation from the national grid, prompting technical teams to begin restoring power to affected feeders.

The grid boost follows a severe nationwide drop in power generation that saw 16 generating plants record zero output, pushing total national generation down by over 60%.

Company officials appealed for calm as supply returns in stages across affected areas, while transmission and system operator representatives declined or were unavailable for immediate comment.

MAIN STORY

Eko Power Ltd confirmed an increase in its electricity allocation from the national grid on Wednesday, offering a measure of relief following widespread blackouts across the country.

Abiola Aloba, the company’s General Manager of Corporate Communications, shared the update in a Lagos statement, noting that technical teams immediately started working to restore power to all affected feeders. Aloba asked customers within the franchise area to remain patient, assuring them that electricity would return gradually across different neighborhoods.

The boost in allocation comes at a critical time following a massive collapse in national power generation. Data from the Nigeria Independent System Operator showed that total real time electricity generation plummeted to 2,033 megawatts by Tuesday afternoon, a sharp drop of more than 3,300 megawatts compared to figures recorded less than two weeks prior. A staggering 16 power plants including major facilities like Egbin, Jebba, Kainji, and Geregu—recorded zero generation, plunging urban centers like Lagos into darkness and forcing businesses to rely heavily on costly diesel generators.

Despite the unfolding energy crisis, official channels remained tight lipped. When contacted by reporters, Ndidi Mba, the public affairs head for the Transmission Company of Nigeria, declined to comment on the situation. Meanwhile, efforts to reach Bili Akau, the corporate communications lead for the system operator, were unsuccessful because his phone was unreachable. As Eko Power gradually brings feeders back online, residents and business owners continue to watch the grid closely for lasting stability.

THE ISSUES

The severe vulnerability of the national grid to sudden generation drops and widespread plant shutdowns. The heavy financial burden placed on households and commercial enterprises when public electricity supplies fail.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Some areas will get supply before others. Thanks for bearing with us. We’ll keep you posted.” – Abiola Aloba, General Manager, Corporate Communications, Eko Power Ltd

WHAT’S NEXT

Eko Power technical teams will continue restoring electricity stage by stage across affected neighborhoods while consumers await further updates on national grid recovery.

BOTTOM LINE

Eko Power has begun restoring electricity supplies following an increase in national grid allocation, offering much needed relief after widespread plant failures plunged the country into severe blackouts.