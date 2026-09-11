Loyal or Mobile? 7 Career truths every Nigerian worker must face in 2025

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 11 2025

KEY POINTS

• Nigerian employers rarely reward loyalty the way employees expect — retrenchments hit the most devoted workers too

• Job hoppers in Nigeria earn up to 10–12% more per move, but risk being seen as unstable by conservative organisations

• About 7.2 million Nigerian MSMEs shut down between 2023 and 2024 — entrepreneurship offers freedom but brutal risk

• SMEs contribute 48% of Nigeria’s GDP but 80% fail before their fifth anniversary

The answer to career security in Nigeria depends on timing, industry, and individual risk appetite — no single path wins outright

MAIN STORY

Chinedu gave 18 years to one of Nigeria’s largest telecoms firms. He climbed from junior executive to senior manager, knew every corridor, every client, every policy cycle. In 2023, the company restructured. He was handed a letter. His colleague Tunde had spent those same 18 years moving between five different companies — each jump earning him a better title and a fatter pay packet. Today, Tunde is a director at a mid-size tech firm. He drives a 2022 SUV. Chinedu is job hunting, burning through his gratuity to keep his children in school.

This is not a fairy tale. It is a question that defines the Nigerian working class: does loyalty still mean anything in the modern Nigerian corporate world? BizWatch Nigeria investigates the seven career truths workers in this country can no longer afford to ignore.

1. Loyalty Is No Longer a Contract — It Is a One-Way Bet

For decades, the unspoken deal in Nigerian corporate life was simple: give your employer your best years, and they will take care of you. Your pension would be intact. Your gratuity would be waiting. Management would reward your institutional memory.

That deal is broken — and has been for some time.

In September 2023, 71 top management officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) were forced into early retirement. Many still had up to 15 months before their official retirement age. Some had spent decades building the company from within. Their exit was announced in a statement about “organisational renewal” and “workforce rejuvenation.” There was no public ceremony. There was no celebration of their sacrifice. There was a letter.

Across the country, the pattern repeats itself. Data from FOLEGAL Blog reveals that not less than 36.96% of Nigerian businesses were forced to lay off employees between 2022 and 2023 — triggered by currency pressures, the CBN’s naira redesign policy, and crippling revenue constraints. Most of those laid off were not new hires. They were people who had stayed.

Nigerian labour law under the Labour Act still requires employers to pay redundancy benefits and follow a “last-in, first-out” principle — but as the NNPCL case shows, that principle is “not meant to be applied rigidly.” Merit, management preference, and strategic reshuffling regularly override tenure.

The uncomfortable truth: staying loyal does not immunise a worker from termination. It simply means they stayed.

2. The Long-Stayer: What 20 Years in One Nigerian Organisation Actually Looks Like

Let us be honest about what a 20-year career in a single Nigerian organisation can produce — both the rewards and the quiet costs.

The Advantages:

Deep institutional knowledge makes the long-stayer indispensable in times of crisis. They understand the internal politics, the key relationships, the unwritten rules. They are often trusted with sensitive tasks precisely because they have proven they will not sell company secrets to a competitor.

According to Jobberman Nigeria, staying loyal grants an employee “so much experience especially within the inner workings of an organisation” — becoming the go-to person for institutional memory.

There is also the matter of pension accumulation. Under Nigeria’s Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), both employer and employee contribute monthly to the employee’s Retirement Savings Account (RSA). After 20 years, a disciplined long-stayer should have a meaningful nest egg building — if their employer actually remitted those contributions, which is a significant “if” in Nigeria’s private sector.

Seniority and leadership are also real prizes. Research from Harvard Business Review and various HR studies show that employees with longer tenures are significantly more likely to move into management roles than their job-hopping peers. In Nigeria’s often relationship-driven corporate culture, this is doubly true. Promotion in many large Nigerian organisations — from banks to oil companies to the civil service — is partly a function of “knowing the environment” and being seen as a safe pair of hands.

The Disadvantages:

Salary stagnation is the long-stayer’s silent enemy. Annual salary increments within a single organisation in Nigeria typically range from 3% to 10% — rarely keeping pace with the country’s chronic inflation. The CBN’s own data showed headline inflation hitting 28.92% in December 2023. A 5% salary raise in that environment is effectively a pay cut.

There is also the marketability problem. If a 20-year veteran of one bank suddenly finds themselves jobless — due to a merger, restructuring, or strategic pivot — their CV tells a narrow story. They know one system deeply, but may struggle to demonstrate the adaptability modern employers increasingly demand.

Jobberman notes that “job loyalty makes your career less marketable if you’re seeking a career move, especially when compared to other individuals who have moved to different organisations or industries over the same period.”

Finally, there is the psychological cost. A person who has given 20 years to an organisation only to be let go in a restructuring — especially in a country with limited social safety nets — often suffers significant emotional and financial shock. The system does not have a cushion built in for them.

3. The Job Hopper: What 20 Years of Strategic Career Movement Can Build

Now consider the person who used the same 20 years differently. They spent three years at their first employer, learned the fundamentals, then moved to a competitor for a better title and a 20% pay raise. After four more years, they moved again — this time into a different sector, drawn by an even bigger package and a more senior role. By their 15th year of work, they are a well-travelled professional who has navigated multiple industries, management cultures, and business challenges.

The Salary Reality:

The data is compelling. A survey of 18 million worker salaries by Yahoo Finance found that professionals who moved jobs earned up to 12% more per move than those who stayed. A Forbes analysis found that job hoppers increased their salary by 35% over three years — twice the amount earned by tenured employees.

Closer to home, a young Nigerian creative professional shared their experience with Techpoint Africa in 2024: “If I had been at one place, my salary would probably be closer to half of what I’m earning now because that’s what people who joined around the time I joined and are still there earn.”

Another Nigerian professional — a software engineer who job-hopped three times in four years — told Techpoint Africa that the approach effectively multiplied his salary more than tenfold over that period. “Nigeria is not that great, so you always have to meet up with inflation,” he said, adding that the economic environment essentially demands salary-chasing mobility for anyone trying to maintain their standard of living.

The Skill and Network Premium:

Job hoppers also accumulate diverse skills. Each new organisation brings different systems, different cultures, different problem sets. According to Tier4 Group research, this “skill diversification” makes serial movers “more attractive to future employers who are seeking candidates with diverse expertise.” They also build wider professional networks — and in Nigeria, where “who you know” remains a formidable career accelerant, this breadth matters enormously.

The Downsides:

Perceptions can work against frequent movers in certain sectors. HR consultant Toyin Ochiaka, quoted by Techpoint Africa, cautions that “when the individual wants to get into a company that values loyalty, trust, and longevity, this can affect their chances.” Nigerian banks, law firms, and the civil service in particular still carry a cultural bias toward candidates who demonstrate commitment over time.

Pension and benefits accumulation can also suffer. Many Nigerian organisations offer supplementary long-service benefits — additional gratuity schemes, housing allowances that escalate with tenure, or health coverage tiers tied to years of service. The frequent mover may leave before unlocking those rewards. As one Nigerian professional noted bluntly: “Startups — how many of them exit in Nigeria? So, what are your chances?” The implication is clear: pension security remains a compelling reason to consider mid-to-long stays at large, established organisations.

A Forbes analysis from April 2026 also provides important context: by early 2025, the salary premium for job-switching had narrowed sharply. In 2024, job switchers saw a median year-over-year pay increase of 10%, compared to 5.1% for those who stayed. But by January 2026, the gap had narrowed further — switchers earning just 4.8% versus 4.6% for stayers. The job-hopping premium, globally at least, is compressing. For Nigerian workers, the lesson is that the window of maximum gain from strategic movement may not stay open forever.

4. The Head-to-Head Verdict: Who Wins After 20 Years?

Let us put Chinedu and Tunde next to each other, 20 years in.

Chinedu, the loyal stayer, likely has deep expertise, a strong internal reputation, and a pension RSA that has been building steadily — but his salary probably grew at 4–7% per year in a country where inflation routinely ran at 15–33%. He is deeply embedded in one culture. His network is deep but narrow. If his organisation rewards loyalty, he may hold a senior title. If it does not — as increasingly many do not — he may exit at 50 with a smaller portfolio of marketable skills than he realises.

Tunde, the strategic hopper, likely earns significantly more in absolute naira terms. His network spans multiple industries. His CV reads like a highlights reel of organisations and achievements. But his pension pot may be thinner per period if he was not diligent about tracking contributions across employers. He may carry a reputation for “not staying” among some gatekeepers. His financial trajectory, however, is likely steeper — unless he made poorly timed moves or chose poorly performing organisations.

The academic consensus broadly favours the strategic mover for income over 20 years — but the safest career is one that combines elements of both: enough depth to be indispensable, enough breadth to remain marketable. Ashley Constable, a senior managing director at executive recruiting firm Robert Half, puts it succinctly: “If someone’s been an early job-hopper, that’s okay. But as they grow, that’s when you need to see more longevity in terms of tenure within the organization.”

For Nigerian workers specifically, the calculus includes a local variable that foreign career data misses: the sheer pace of economic deterioration. When inflation runs at 28%, staying anywhere without at minimum inflation-matching raises is mathematically self-destructive. The loyal stayer in Nigeria, unlike their counterpart in more stable economies, faces a compounding wealth erosion problem that the job hopper more easily sidesteps.

5. The Employer’s Broken Promise: When Nigeria’s Organisations Fail Their Faithful

There is a story that circulates quietly among Nigerian HR circles, shared in various forms but with a consistent plot: a worker spends 25 or 30 years at an organisation. They are called a pillar. They attend the retirement of colleagues before them. They mentor junior staff who eventually outrank them. And then, one day, the organisation they served has a new management team, a new strategy, or simply a new preference — and the long-serving employee is shown the door with a statutory minimum.

The Nigerian Embassy in Washington provided one of the most striking public examples of this dynamic. In 2018, it emerged that local staff — some of whom had served for up to 30 years — had their contracts terminated. Officials justified the decision by noting the workers “were engaged on contracts” and that “it is the decision of the government to either continue to renew their contract or to terminate it if their services are no longer needed.”

Thirty years. A decision. Services no longer needed.

The NLC (Nigeria Labour Congress) has called repeatedly for the restoration of gratuity for public service retirees, warning that without immediate financial rewards for long service, the pension system leaves dedicated workers financially exposed in the gap between exit and the first pension payment. The NLC’s position is that gratuity “will provide immediate succour for them, pending the release of their pension.”

The structural issue is real. Under the Contributory Pension Scheme, gratuity is not mandated — it is optional for employers. This means that two workers with identical years of service at different organisations can exit with vastly different financial situations, based entirely on whether their employer chose to maintain a supplementary gratuity scheme.

Vanguard Nigeria reported that 71% of Nigerian employees resign within 12 months of starting a job — a statistic that tells its own story about the state of the employer-employee trust compact in this country. Loyalty, it appears, is not so much being abandoned as it is being audited against reality and found wanting.

6. The Third Path: Starting Your Own Business — Nigeria’s Most Rewarding and Most Brutal Option

There is a third character in this story — the one who looked at Chinedu’s loyalty and Tunde’s mobility and decided: neither. They opened a business.

Entrepreneurship in Nigeria is not a romantic pursuit. It is a daily survival test. But it is also, for those who navigate it successfully, the most powerful wealth-creation engine available to an ordinary Nigerian.

The Size of the Opportunity:

MSMEs contribute 48% of Nigeria’s GDP. They account for 96% of all businesses in Nigeria and 84% of total employment, according to SMEDAN and NBS data compiled by Moniepoint. The sector employs more Nigerians than any other economic category. The market is vast and diverse — from Lagos tech startups to Kano textile manufacturers, from Port Harcourt logistics firms to Ibadan agriprocessors.

The entrepreneur who builds a successful MSME over 20 years — building equity, clientele, and systems — has an asset that neither the loyal stayer nor the job hopper can match: ownership. Their pension is the business itself. Their portfolio is the goodwill and infrastructure they built. If they sell, franchise, or scale, the financial return can be multiples of anything a salary could have produced.

The Sobering Reality:

The statistics are brutal. A report from the Standard Organisation of Nigeria found that 80% of Nigerian SMEs fail before their fifth anniversary. The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) revealed an even more alarming headline: between 2023 and 2024, approximately 30% of Nigeria’s MSMEs — about 7.2 million businesses — shut down due to harsh economic conditions.

PwC’s MSME Survey 2024 painted the landscape in stark terms. Infrastructure challenges, particularly electricity, account for the biggest costs to daily operations — unreliable power supply is a major challenge for 21% of businesses. High or multiple taxation ranked among the top constraints at 69.7% of businesses surveyed. Insufficient power supply followed at 69.3%. Over 50% of MSMEs reported falling sales due to high prices and low consumer spending.

Access to finance is the perennial Nigerian SME headache. The MSME sub-sector requires up to $32.2 billion to close its funding gap, according to PwC research. The CBN’s Monetary Policy Rate climbed to as high as 27.5% in 2024, making commercial lending rates above 30% — a level that effectively prices small businesses out of formal credit markets entirely.

As of 2026, MSMEs are still under significant pressure. Nigeria’s national grid collapsed 12 times in 2024. A Lagos-based SME finance consultant told Leadership Newspaper: “In practical terms, many MSMEs simply stopped approaching banks.” The system, in many ways, is designed to grind the small business operator down.

Yet, as Intelpoint’s 2026 MSME report notes, 58.1% of Nigerian business owners still rate their business’s financial health as excellent or good. And 87% expressed optimism about the business environment. This is not naivety. This is the resilience of a population that has learned to survive and innovate outside of formal systems.

7. The Definitive Comparison: Three Paths, 20 Years, One Nigeria

Here is where all three paths converge — stripped of sentiment, compared on the metrics that matter: financial security, career optionality, and resilience.

The Loyal Employee (20 years, one organisation):

Income trajectory: Moderate. Salary grows slowly but steadily, though consistently eroded by inflation. Pension RSA likely modest but existent. Financial outcome at year 20 depends heavily on whether their organisation is still solvent and whether gratuity was offered.

Career optionality: Low to medium. Deep expertise in one domain; narrow transferability. Re-employment prospects if retrenched are harder but not impossible, especially in sectors that value institutional knowledge.

Risk profile: Medium-to-high. Heavily dependent on the health of one organisation. A single restructuring event can undo decades of investment.

The Strategic Job Hopper (20 years, multiple organisations):

Income trajectory: High. Salary compounds faster than stayers, especially in the first 10 years. Best performers in tech, finance, and consulting can achieve earnings multiples of their staying counterparts.

Career optionality: High. Broad skills, wide network, diverse CV. More attractive across a wider range of employers. However, perception barrier exists in conservative Nigerian organisations.

Risk profile: Medium. Income is higher, but so is exposure to job market volatility. No single-organisation safety net. Pension accumulation requires active personal management across multiple RSAs.

The Entrepreneur / MSME Owner (20 years, own business):

Income trajectory: Volatile but potentially transformational. A successful Nigerian MSME that survives to year 20 can generate wealth no salary ever could. But the majority do not reach year 20.

Career optionality: Maximum. An entrepreneur owns their skills, their brand, and their market. They are also their own employer — the ultimate hedge against Nigeria’s corporate retrenchment culture.

Risk profile: Highest. The failure rate is the highest of any of the three paths. No employer pension contributions. No statutory redundancy. Exposed to every infrastructure failure, regulatory inconsistency, and macroeconomic shock Nigeria can produce — and produces reliably.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s Structural Problem: The System Penalises Predictable Choices

At the core of this debate is a structural failure: Nigeria’s corporate and regulatory environment does not adequately protect or reward any of the three paths consistently. The loyal stayer is not protected from arbitrary retrenchment. The job hopper faces cultural stigma and a compressing salary premium. The entrepreneur faces financing gaps, infrastructure deficits, and a 80% failure rate.

The pension system, which should be the great equaliser, remains fragmented. The NLC has warned that the current Contributory Pension Scheme is “performing below expectation” and has “not proved to be different from the defunct defined benefit scheme.” Gratuity — the most immediate reward for long service — is optional under current law, leaving workers at the mercy of employer generosity.

Nigeria’s inflation reality cuts across all three paths. When the cost of living rises 28–33% in a year, slow-growing salaries, stagnant business revenue, and unindexed pension contributions all lose real value simultaneously. No career path is immune from macroeconomic mismanagement.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

HR consultant Toyin Ochiaka, speaking to Techpoint Africa, identified the core dilemma: “Is the person job-hopping because there are no opportunities for career advancement or salary increase where they are?” She warned that the pitfalls of excessive hopping can include “being seen as unstable and unreliable” and “lacking depth in terms of skill development.”

A Nigerian senior developer who has worked remotely for international clients was more direct, telling Techpoint Africa: “No employer will put an employee over the company; and for that, it is better for individuals to focus on themselves and not the company.”

Muda Yusuf, economist and former Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has noted that the decline in new business creation — down to 30% of entrepreneurs launching new ventures in 2023, from 32% in 2022 — is “primarily due to economic headwinds” rather than a lack of entrepreneurial spirit. The environment, he argues, remains the primary variable.

Dr Segun Omisakin, Chief Economist at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), delivering a sobering verdict on the SME sector at the 2025 Private Sector Outlook launch, stated that the shutdown of 7.2 million businesses between 2023 and 2024 “underscored the country’s economic vulnerability” and warned that Nigeria lost an estimated ₦94 trillion ($595 million) to multinational divestments and business closures during that same period.

WHAT’S NEXT

• The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is working to reintroduce gratuity for civil servants, with a proposed scheme that would offer 100% of last gross annual pay upon retirement — a significant development workers in both public and private sectors should monitor closely.

• From August 2025, PenCom launched a comprehensive online enrolment exercise to verify accrued pension rights across the public service — a process that may uncover widespread discrepancies between what workers are owed and what has been remitted.

• The MSME sub-sector’s $32.2 billion financing gap remains unresolved. Stakeholders and industry groups continue to push the CBN and federal government for concessional financing windows and reduced lending rates specifically for small businesses.

• Nigeria’s job market data from 2025 to 2026 suggests the salary premium for job-switching is narrowing globally, which may shift optimal career strategies back toward mid-range tenure (3–5 years per role) rather than aggressive short-cycle hopping

The Bottom Line: In Nigeria’s current economic reality, blind loyalty to any single organisation is a financial risk that most workers cannot afford — not because loyalty lacks virtue, but because the system does not adequately protect or reward it. The most career-secure Nigerian worker of 2025 is not the one who stays the longest or moves the most, but the one who builds transferable skills and multiple income sources deliberately, treats their pension contributions as personal responsibility, and understands that in a country where 80% of new businesses fail and corporate restructuring is endemic, financial resilience is the only true job security. The question is no longer “should I be loyal?” — it is “to whom, and for how long?”