India targets $44bn space economy by 2033

Key Points

India is targeting a fivefold expansion of its space economy to nearly $44 billion by 2033.

The country’s space economy is currently valued at about $8.4 billion, with reforms opening the sector to greater private participation.

India has completed 100 launches and placed 548 satellites into orbit, with 460 launched in the past decade.

Main Story

India is targeting a fivefold expansion of its space economy to nearly $44 billion by 2033 as the country seeks to turn advances in space science into high-skilled jobs and innovative applications.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said India’s space economy was currently valued at about $8.4 billion, with significant potential to reach nearly $44 billion over the next decade.

Shekhawat made the disclosure at National Space Day celebrations in Ahmedabad, where he said the sector’s growth should be measured not only by its economic value but also by the technological capabilities being developed domestically.

He said reforms introduced in 2020 had created new opportunities for private participation in satellite manufacturing, launch services and space applications, while retaining the central role of the national space programme.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted India’s recent progress in space exploration, saying the country had completed 100 launches and placed 548 satellites into orbit.

Puri said about 460 of the satellites were launched during the past decade, reflecting India’s expanding capabilities and growing role in the global space industry.

India also became the fourth country to achieve a controlled lunar landing and the first to reach the Moon’s southern polar region through its Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The mission’s lander and rover subsequently conducted scientific experiments examining the lunar surface, including temperature, seismic activity, the plasma environment and elemental composition.

The data generated from the mission is expected to support further research into the Moon and its environment.

Officials, however, said the rapid expansion of space activities would require greater attention to space debris, cybersecurity, data security and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

The government expects increased participation in satellite systems, launch technology, space applications and data services to contribute to India’s technological advancement and wider economic development.

The Issues

India’s target would require the country to increase the value of its space economy by more than five times within the next decade.

The government is seeking to achieve this through domestic technological development and greater private-sector participation in areas including satellite manufacturing, launch services and space applications.

At the same time, the expansion of space activities is creating new challenges around space debris, cybersecurity, data security and the use of artificial intelligence.

What’s Being Said

“The sector’s growth should not be measured solely by economic value but also by technological capabilities developed domestically.”

— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister

“India had completed 100 launches and placed 548 satellites into orbit.”

— Hardeep Singh Puri, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister

What’s Next

The government is expected to continue expanding opportunities for private companies in satellite manufacturing, launch services and space applications as it works towards its $44 billion target.

Further development of satellite systems, launch technology, space applications and data services will also form part of the country’s efforts to expand the sector and its contribution to the wider economy.

Bottom Line

India wants to grow its space economy from about $8.4 billion to nearly $44 billion by 2033. The country is relying on technological development, private-sector participation and expanding space applications to turn its growing space capabilities into a larger contributor to economic growth.