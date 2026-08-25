China, Ethiopia sign 33 trade deals worth over $330m

Key Points

China and Ethiopia have signed 33 trade and cooperation agreements valued at more than $330 million.

The agreements seek to expand Ethiopian exports to the Chinese market and create new business opportunities.

Ethiopian exports to China reached $369 million in the 2025/2026 Ethiopian financial year, according to the country’s Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.

Main Story

China and Ethiopia have signed 33 trade and cooperation agreements worth more than $330 million as both countries seek to expand Ethiopian exports to the Chinese market and deepen bilateral economic ties.

The agreements were announced at a trade promotion event in Addis Ababa focused on improving market access for Ethiopian products and creating new opportunities for businesses from both countries.

More than 200 representatives participated in discussions on market opportunities, supply chains and potential trade partnerships, with emphasis on strengthening commercial cooperation.

Ethiopian exports to China reached $369 million in the 2025/2026 Ethiopian financial year, according to data from the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.

The figure represents an average annual growth rate of 92 per cent over the past five years, indicating increased demand for Ethiopian products in the Chinese market.

The latest agreements come as China seeks to increase imports from Ethiopia and promote a more balanced flow of goods between the two economies.

Chinese officials highlighted measures aimed at reducing market-access costs for Ethiopian exporters, including expanded zero-tariff treatment for eligible products entering the Chinese market.

The measure is expected to improve the competitiveness of Ethiopian goods in China and encourage investment in sectors where Ethiopia has significant production and export potential.

Ethiopian officials said improved access to the Chinese consumer market could help increase production, modernise agriculture and strengthen the country’s manufacturing capacity.

The initiative also seeks to connect exporters and importers directly, allowing businesses from both countries to exchange market information and develop new supply-chain arrangements.

The two countries are also looking to use stronger trade links to attract investment and support industrial development in Ethiopia, particularly in sectors with export potential.

The agreements build on the longstanding commercial relationship between China and Ethiopia, with both governments seeking to expand cooperation beyond traditional trade flows into investment and supply-chain partnerships.

The Issues

The agreements come as Ethiopia seeks to increase the value and volume of its exports while gaining greater access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

For China, increasing imports from Ethiopia could support its broader effort to expand trade with countries around the world and promote a more balanced flow of goods.

The success of the agreements will depend on whether improved market access translates into higher production, stronger export capacity and sustained investment in Ethiopia.

What’s Being Said

“China and Ethiopia have signed 33 trade and cooperation agreements worth more than 330 million U.S. dollars.”

— Trade promotion event in Addis Ababa

“Stronger access to China’s consumer market could support efforts to increase production, modernise agriculture and develop the country’s manufacturing capacity.”

— Ethiopian officials

What’s Next

Businesses from both countries are expected to build on the agreements by developing new trade, investment and supply-chain partnerships.

Ethiopia will also seek to expand production in sectors with export potential and take advantage of improved access to the Chinese market.

Bottom Line

China and Ethiopia are deepening their commercial relationship through 33 agreements valued at more than $330 million. With Ethiopian exports to China already rising rapidly, both sides are seeking to turn stronger market access into increased trade, investment and industrial development.