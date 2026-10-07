Global oil storage reaches critical lows as industry leaders warn of market fragility

KEY POINTS

Global commercial oil inventories have dropped below 6 billion barrels, with less than 10% practically available to the market due to operational and political constraints, according to Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser.

Energy executives speaking at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London warned that exhausting major stockpiles to offset supply disruptions from ongoing conflicts has left the global market highly fragile and underpinned a high price floor.

The International Energy Agency is preparing a 100 million barrel release of crude and diesel to ease soaring fuel prices, while natural gas reserves face similar depletions ahead of winter.

MAIN STORY

The amount of oil in storage accessible to the global market is running critically low, industry executives warned at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London, making energy systems more fragile and maintaining upward pressure on prices.

Governments and energy firms have repeatedly drawn from strategic and commercial stockpiles this year to mitigate unprecedented supply disruptions driven by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Speaking at the conference, Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser noted that less than 6 billion barrels of commercial inventories remain globally, with the vast majority practically unavailable due to minimum operational requirements, pipeline constraints, and government-mandated emergency thresholds.

Nasser highlighted that more than 1 billion barrels have been pulled from onshore commercial inventories since the onset of the Middle East crisis, marking the exhaustion of most primary buffers.

To help ease soaring diesel and crude costs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) is preparing a release of 100 million barrels. However, industry leaders question the long-term impact given that global demand hovers around 102 million barrels per day.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth cautioned that the erosion of these structural buffers has permanently raised the market’s price floor and increased vulnerability to shocks. Executives stressed that refilling inventories will take years alongside meeting baseline demand, leaving international shipping heavily reliant on surviving seaborne flows out of the Middle East as winter approaches.

THE ISSUES

Severe depletion of global commercial and strategic oil storage cushions following months of continuous geopolitical supply disruptions. Long-term logistical challenges in refilling depleted petroleum and natural gas reserves while satisfying steady worldwide energy consumption.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Less than 6 billion barrels of commercial inventories remain today, with the vast majority not practically available, so the system is already straining.”

Amin Nasser, President and CEO, Saudi Aramco

“The loss of the oil market’s buffers has made the market more fragile, and this has increased oil’s price floor.”

Mike Wirth, CEO, Chevron

WHAT’S NEXT

Energy markets will closely monitor the execution of the IEA’s 100 million barrel release and incoming winter demand patterns, which threaten to severely strain depleted natural gas and crude reserves.

BOTTOM LINE

Global oil storage buffers have shrunk to near-record lows following extensive drawdowns to counter geopolitical supply shocks, leaving energy markets increasingly fragile and sensitive to future disruptions.

Reuters