Wike didn’t borrow behind national assembly’s back – reps

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 10, 2026

Keypoints

• Reps Deputy Spokesman Philip Agbese dismisses claims that Wike borrowed money without National Assembly approval.

• Agbese says there is no evidence the FCT Minister breached any law in financing projects.

• He maintains that public borrowing is subject to constitutional, statutory and administrative procedures.

• The lawmaker says Wike has consistently subjected the FCT Administration to legislative scrutiny.

• Agbese urges critics to rely on specific transactions and official documents when raising borrowing allegations.

Main Story

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has dismissed claims that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, borrowed funds without the approval of the National Assembly, Agbese was responding to allegations by Senator Ireti Kingibe that the FCT Administration had taken loans without securing the required legislative approval, Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Agbese described the allegation as misleading, insisting that Wike had not circumvented the National Assembly or acted outside established procedures in securing funds for projects and programmes in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said there was no evidence that the FCT Minister had breached any law in financing projects, stressing that public borrowing was governed by constitutional, statutory and administrative processes involving relevant government institutions, “Wike has committed no infraction in borrowings. There is no basis for the allegation that he has been borrowing money behind the back of the National Assembly,” Agbese said.

According to him, Wike has consistently subjected the FCT Administration to legislative scrutiny, particularly through the presentation and consideration of its budgets and appearances before relevant committees of the National Assembly, Agbese also argued that an increase in the FCT’s debt profile could not, on its own, be regarded as evidence of illegal borrowing.

He maintained that borrowing to fund infrastructure development was not unlawful provided the required approvals and procedures were followed, “The critical issue is whether the required approvals and procedures have been followed,” he added.

The lawmaker further rejected suggestions that Wike had operated without legislative oversight, saying the National Assembly had continued to exercise its constitutional oversight responsibilities over the FCT Administration, “Under our searchlight, the FCT Minister is one of the most legislatively compliant public servants. He has consistently engaged the National Assembly and subjected the activities of the FCT Administration to legislative scrutiny,” he said.

The Issues

The controversy centres on allegations that the FCT Administration may have obtained loans without the necessary legislative approval, While Senator Kingibe raised concerns about the borrowing arrangements, Agbese insisted that the claims should not be treated as proof of wrongdoing without evidence of specific transactions that violated established procedures, The issue also highlights the broader question of legislative oversight of government borrowing and the requirement for public officials to comply with constitutional and statutory provisions when securing funds for government projects.

What’s Being Said

Agbese said there was no basis for the claim that Wike had borrowed money without the knowledge or oversight of the National Assembly, He stressed that an increase in the FCT’s debt profile did not automatically mean that the administration had engaged in illegal borrowing, The lawmaker also challenged those making the allegations to provide evidence of specific transactions rather than relying on political claims.

What’s Next

Agbese urged Senator Kingibe and other stakeholders with concerns about FCT borrowing to identify the specific transactions in question, He said the relevant authorities could then be invited to provide the documents, approvals and other records governing the borrowing arrangements, This could provide a clearer basis for determining whether any borrowing by the FCT Administration complied with the required legislative and administrative procedures.

Bottom Line

Philip Agbese has rejected claims that Nyesom Wike borrowed money behind the National Assembly’s back, insisting that the FCT Minister has remained subject to legislative scrutiny, He said any allegation of unlawful borrowing should be backed by specific transactions and official documents showing that the required approvals and procedures were not followed.