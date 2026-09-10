Morocco names casablanca as 2030 world cup final venue

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 10, 2026

Keypoints

• Morocco has named Casablanca as its proposed venue for the 2030 FIFA World Cup final.

• Royal Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa said Benslimane province would host the showpiece match.

• The Hassan II Stadium, being built near Casablanca, is expected to hold 115,000 spectators.

• FIFA has yet to officially confirm the venue for the final, with Spain also seeking to host the match.

• Morocco, Spain and Portugal will jointly host the 2030 World Cup.

Main Story

Morocco has announced Casablanca as its proposed venue for the 2030 FIFA World Cup final, despite FIFA yet to officially confirm where the tournament’s showpiece match will be played, The President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, disclosed the plan on Thursday at a political party event in Bouznika, Morocco, According to Spanish news agency EFE, Lekjaa said Benslimane province, located near Casablanca, would have the honour of hosting the final.

“The province of Benslimane will have the honour of hosting the 2030 World Cup final,” Lekjaa said, Benslimane is about 60 kilometres from Casablanca and is the planned location of the Hassan II Stadium, which is being constructed specifically for the tournament.

The proposed stadium is expected to accommodate about 115,000 spectators, potentially making it the largest football-specific stadium in the world. The project is estimated to cost $12 billion, However, FIFA has not officially announced the venue for the final, with Morocco and Spain both seeking to stage the prestigious match.

The Spanish football federation president, Rafael Louzán, said earlier this month that Spain should host the final, FIFA also said in August that reports claiming its President, Gianni Infantino, had promised Morocco the final were “false and misleading”.

The Issues

The disagreement over the final venue has become a major issue as Morocco, Spain and Portugal prepare to jointly host the 2030 World Cup, Morocco’s announcement represents its intention to secure the tournament’s biggest match, while Spain has also publicly expressed interest in hosting the final.

The proposed Hassan II Stadium is expected to provide Morocco with a strong case, given its projected 115,000 capacity and the scale of the planned development, However, the final decision remains with FIFA, which has not yet confirmed the host venue.

What’s Being Said

Lekjaa has publicly backed Benslimane as the location for the final, saying the province would have the honour of hosting the match, Meanwhile, Louzán has argued that Spain should be selected to stage the final, FIFA has sought to distance itself from reports that Morocco had already been promised the match, describing such reports as false and misleading.

What’s Next

FIFA is expected to continue the process of finalising the venues and host cities for the 2030 World Cup, The contest between Morocco and Spain over the final venue will remain a key issue as preparations for the tournament progress, The Hassan II Stadium project will also be closely watched as Morocco works to complete the facility ahead of the tournament.

Bottom Line

Morocco has formally put Benslimane, near Casablanca, forward as its venue for the 2030 World Cup final, but FIFA has yet to make the decision official, With Spain also seeking the match, the final venue remains one of the major unresolved questions surrounding the six-country, three-continent tournament.