Trump suggests renaming strait of Hormuz ‘Trump strait’

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| September 10, 2026

Key Points

Donald Trump proposed renaming the Strait of Hormuz the “Trump Strait” in a September 2 Truth Social post

The proposal came amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions over control and security of the strategic waterway

The White House says U.S. forces have cleared Iranian mines from international shipping lanes, while Iran continues to challenge U.S. control of the strait

Main Story

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz the “Trump Strait” amid escalating tensions with Iran over control of the strategic waterway.

Trump made the proposal on September 2 through Truth Social, asking whether the waterway should be renamed after claiming that the United States had established control over it.

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???” Donald Trump, U.S. President.

The proposal came as U.S. and Iranian forces continued to contest control of the waterway, a major route for global oil shipments. The White House said in August that U.S. forces had cleared Iranian mines from international shipping lanes and that nearly 1,500 commercial vessels had moved through the strait under U.S. protection.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that the United States controls the waterway. In a September 1 post, he said U.S. forces were striking Iranian targets near the strait in response to an alleged Iranian attempt to deploy sea mines.

Iran has disputed the U.S. position and has continued to challenge Washington’s efforts to control maritime traffic. The confrontation has intensified risks around one of the world’s most important energy corridors, with shipping activity and oil flows affected by the wider conflict. Recent reporting has also shown that oil-market participants face uncertainty over the volume of crude moving through the waterway.

Trump’s suggestion follows an earlier proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America”. The president later described the Hormuz renaming idea as something he had “just thrown out there”, indicating that it was not necessarily a formal U.S. policy proposal.

What’s Being Said

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???” Donald Trump, U.S. President.

The White House has maintained that U.S. forces control the waterway and said commercial vessels have continued moving through under U.S. protection. Iran, meanwhile, has rejected the U.S. position and has continued to assert its ability to restrict maritime activity around the strait.

What’s Next

U.S.-Iran tensions around maritime security and control of the Strait of Hormuz remain a key risk for global energy markets

Iran has announced plans for a new exclusion zone near the strait, adding another potential restriction on commercial shipping

Further military or diplomatic developments could affect crude oil flows, shipping costs and energy prices

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Trump’s proposed name change is political symbolism rather than an established change to the waterway’s name, but it underscores the strategic importance of U.S. control over the Strait of Hormuz. The more consequential issue for markets remains whether the conflict can disrupt energy shipments and sustain higher oil and shipping costs.