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Home [ MAIN ] COVER Nollywood actress Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha announces death of beloved father

Nollywood actress Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha announces death of beloved father

By
Kehinde Victor
-

KEY POINTS

  • Renowned Nollywood actress Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha has announced the passing of her father, Mr Leonard Chukwuka.
  • The loss leaves the acclaimed filmmaker an orphan, having previously lost her mother, Mrs Grace Chukwuka, 13 years ago.
  • Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date as they request privacy and prayers during this period of grief.

MAIN STORY

Veteran Nollywood actress, director, and producer Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha is mourning the loss of her beloved father, Mr Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka.

The celebrated screen icon shared the emotional news across her official social media platforms, expressing deep grief and noting the profound heartbreak of losing her remaining parent thirteen years after the passing of her mother, Mrs Grace Chukwuka.

In an emotional tribute, Chukwuka-Akpotha reflected on the cherished moments shared with her father, stating that no matter how many years individuals are granted with their parents, the desire for one more conversation or embrace always remains.

She explained that she initially kept the news private while attempting to process the immense personal loss, while appealing to fans, colleagues, and the public to keep her siblings and the entire Chukwuka family in their thoughts and prayers.

With a career spanning over two decades and hundreds of film credits, Chukwuka-Akpotha stands as one of Nollywood’s most respected talents and mentors. The family has indicated that formal funeral arrangements and celebratory memorial schedules will be communicated to the public once final family consultations are concluded.

THE ISSUES

  1. Coping with the loss of both parents presents a profound emotional challenge for public figures navigating personal grief while maintaining active professional careers.
  2. Managing public announcements and privacy boundaries during familial bereavements requires sensitive media handling by entertainment industry figures.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“My beloved father, Leonard Ndukaife Chukwuka, has gone to be with the Lord. I lost my mother 13 years ago and now that my father is gone, the thought that I have neither parent here anymore breaks my heart in a way I cannot fully explain.”

  • Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha, Actress and Filmmaker

WHAT’S NEXT

The Chukwuka family will release further details regarding the funeral rites and memorial service arrangements for the late Mr Leonard Chukwuka in due course.

BOTTOM LINE

Celebrated Nollywood actress Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha has announced the passing of her father, Mr Leonard Chukwuka, drawing heartfelt condolences from fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry.

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