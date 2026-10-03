WHO reports global life expectancy rebounds to 73.3 years as noncommunicable diseases dominate mortality

KEY POINTS

The World Health Organisation’s latest Global Health Estimates show global life expectancy rebounded to 73.3 years in 2023, nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Noncommunicable diseases accounted for 74 per cent of all global deaths in 2023, up from 58 per cent in 2000, with dementia deaths tripling over the period.

Cardiovascular conditions and chronic respiratory diseases remain leading drivers of global mortality, with the top 10 causes accounting for 33 million of the 61 million deaths recorded in 2023.

MAIN STORY

Global life expectancy rebounded to 73.3 years in 2023, recovering closer to pre-pandemic benchmarks, according to the latest Global Health Estimates released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday.

Despite the overall recovery in longevity, the health agency noted that healthy life expectancy still lags behind 2019 levels, reflecting enduring post-pandemic health challenges.

The comprehensive data tracking trends between 2000 and 2023 reveals a profound shift in global disease burdens. Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) drove 74 per cent of all deaths worldwide in 2023, a significant increase from 58 per cent in 2000.

Among specific conditions, dementia-related deaths tripled, while health loss linked to anxiety and depression surged significantly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of 61 million total deaths recorded globally in 2023, the top 10 causes accounted for 33 million fatalities, with NCDs occupying eight of those top positions.

Cardiovascular complications including ischaemic heart disease and stroke, alongside chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lower respiratory infections remain the primary contributors to global mortality.

The WHO stated that the newly released estimates are accessible via interactive visual summaries and the Global Health Observatory, allowing researchers and policymakers to analyze trends broken down by country, year, age, sex, and national income groups. Complete datasets have also been published for deeper epidemiological research and public health planning.

THE ISSUES

Managing the escalating burden of noncommunicable diseases requires robust healthcare systems equipped for long-term chronic care and mental health intervention. Aligning overall life expectancy gains with improvements in healthy life expectancy remains a critical challenge for global health policymakers.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The estimates show noncommunicable diseases accounted for 74 per cent of all deaths globally in 2023, rising from 58 per cent in 2000.”

World Health Organisation (WHO)

WHAT’S NEXT

Public health institutions and researchers will utilize the updated WHO datasets to evaluate regional health trajectories and refine targeted disease prevention strategies.

BOTTOM LINE

The World Health Organisation reports that global life expectancy recovered to 73.3 years in 2023, even as noncommunicable diseases and mental health challenges increasingly dominate worldwide mortality and disease burdens.