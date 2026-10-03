Elon Musk’s net worth surges by $61bn as SpaceX and Tesla shares rally toward trillion-dollar milestone

KEY POINTS

Elon Musk’s net worth increased by $61 billion on Friday, reaching $979.7 billion and pushing his fortune back toward the $1 trillion mark.

The surge was driven by strong market rallies across his key enterprises, with SpaceX shares rising over 7% following a series of successful launches and Tesla stock climbing roughly 5% after beating third-quarter delivery expectations.

Musk maintains a commanding lead on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list, sitting $600.5 billion ahead of second-place Jeff Bezos, whose net worth stands at $370.7 billion.

MAIN STORY

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk experienced a massive financial rebound on Friday, adding $61 billion to his fortune in a single day as shares in both SpaceX and Tesla rallied significantly.

According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list, Musk’s estimated net worth climbed to $979.7 billion, representing a 6.64% increase from Thursday and bringing him within striking distance of reclaiming a permanent trillion-dollar valuation.

The surge was anchored by strong operational and market momentum across Musk’s corporate portfolio. SpaceX shares advanced over 7% to trade at $158.84 following an intensive 24-hour window of successful missions, including human spaceflight deployments to the International Space Station and experimental orbital artificial intelligence tests.

Simultaneously, Tesla stock gained around 5% to trade at $371.32 after the electric vehicle manufacturer announced robust third-quarter deliveries totaling 486,532 vehicles. The delivery figures comfortably surpassed analyst projections, bolstering investor sentiment and alleviating concerns over consecutive annual declines.

Musk continues to dominate the global wealth rankings, holding the No. 1 spot comfortably ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who occupies second place with an estimated net worth of $370.7 billion. Market analysts note that while Musk previously crossed the $1 trillion threshold following SpaceX’s public debut earlier in the year, subsequent market volatility has caused his net worth to fluctuate around the milestone.

THE ISSUES

Managing extreme equity volatility in high-valuation technology and aerospace ventures creates rapid fluctuations in executive net worth metrics. Aligning production milestones and quarterly delivery targets remains vital for sustaining investor confidence in high-growth electric vehicle and space infrastructure markets.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Elon Musk’s net worth was at $979.7 billion as of 2:15 p.m. on Friday, a 6.64% hike from Thursday, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list.” – Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List

WHAT’S NEXT

Market observers will monitor upcoming quarterly earnings reports and further launch schedules for SpaceX and Tesla to determine whether Musk’s fortune will permanently surpass the $1 trillion mark.

BOTTOM LINE

Elon Musk’s net worth jumped by $61 billion on Friday to $979.7 billion, fueled by a powerful stock rally across SpaceX and Tesla that brought the world’s richest individual back to the doorstep of a trillion-dollar fortune.