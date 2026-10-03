Faith-based remake “Agbara Nla: The Return” makes N71m at cinema debut

KEY POINTS

Faith-based feature film “Agbara Nla: The Return,” a collaborative remake of the 1993 classic, grossed over ₦71 million to secure the number one spot at the Nigerian box office.

Co-directed by Damilola Bamiloye and Joshua Bamiloye, the production by Mount Zion Film Productions, Sozo Films, and Circuits achieved the biggest first-day gross for a Nollywood title in history.

The release shattered multiple regional records, including the largest single-day preview gross in West Africa and the highest preview admissions for 2026.

MAIN STORY

The highly anticipated faith-based film “Agbara Nla: The Return” a modern remake of the 1993 classic “Agbara Nla” (also known as “The Ultimate Power”) has shattered Nigerian box office records by grossing over ₦71 million and emerging as the top-performing film of the week.

Released across cinemas on October 1, the collaborative project from Mount Zion Film Productions, Sozo Films, and Circuits has captured massive public attention and redefined commercial benchmarks for faith-based cinema in West Africa.

Co-director Damilola Mike-Bamiloye shared the milestone on social media, expressing profound gratitude for the journey from pre-production to distribution.

The film’s historic box office run achieved numerous milestones, including the biggest single-day preview gross in West African history, the biggest first-day gross for any Nollywood title, the largest single-day gross for October, the biggest faith-based opener of all time, and record-breaking preview admissions exceeding 12,100 ticket sales for 2026.

Powered by intense community mobilization and strong digital engagement, the project has stunned industry analysts and resonated deeply with audiences across the region.

The remake revisits the iconic spiritual warfare storyline of the original 1993 hit, which famously explored the eternal battle between good and evil, occult practices, and the triumph of faith, prayer, and obedience.

Directed by Damilola Bamiloye and Joshua Bamiloye, the feature boasts a stellar cast featuring Philip Olubakin as Olaboye, Damilola Bamiloye as Kola, Aanu Kolade-Abiodun as Bose, and veteran evangelist Mike Bamiloye reprising his famous role as Isawuru. Industry observers are closely tracking the film’s trajectory as it maintains strong momentum in its opening week.

THE ISSUES

Demonstrating robust commercial viability for faith-based cinema highlights the immense untapped market potential for values-driven storytelling within the African entertainment sector. Managing large-scale theatrical distributions across major West African cinema circuits requires synchronized marketing and community engagement strategies to maximize box office returns.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“LORD! WE GIVE YOU THE GLORY!!! What began as a vision has become a reality, and we know that God alone made it possible… THANK YOU NIGERIA. NUMBER 1 MOVIE OF THE WEEK.” – Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, Co-Director

WHAT’S NEXT

The production team will monitor ongoing theatrical distributions across major cinema chains as the film looks to extend its record-breaking box office run into subsequent weeks.

BOTTOM LINE

“Agbara Nla: The Return” has shattered West African box office records with a staggering ₦71 million debut, establishing a historic milestone for faith-based Nollywood releases.