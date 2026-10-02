WAEC appoints Nigerian National Office head Dr Amos Dangut as new Registrar and CEO

KEY POINTS

The West African Examinations Council has appointed Dr Amos Dangut as its new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term spanning October 2026 to September 2031.

Dr Dangut, who previously served as the Head of WAEC’s Nigerian National Office, succeeds Alhaji Pateh Bah of The Gambia.

During his tenure in Nigeria, he championed major digital innovations, including the rollout of Computer-Based WASSCE tests, question paper serialization, and digital marking systems.

MAIN STORY

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the appointment of Dr Amos Dangut as its new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer.

Damianus Ojijeogu, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC Headquarters in Accra, Ghana, confirmed in a statement on Friday that Dr Dangut will serve a five-year term running from October 2026 through September 2031, succeeding outgoing Registrar Alhaji Pateh Bah from The Gambia.

Dr Dangut brings extensive administrative and academic experience to the regional role. Born on October 2, 1967, his academic credentials include a Bachelor of Agriculture in Animal Production, a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Animal Science, alongside a Master of Education in Administration and Planning. After beginning his career in education in 1994, he joined WAEC in 1998, serving in various senior administrative capacities before assuming the role of Head of the Nigerian National Office on October 2, 2023. His appointment as regional Registrar was ratified by WAEC’s International Governing Board during its 74th Annual Meeting in Accra.

While leading the Nigerian office, Dr Dangut introduced several critical technology-driven reforms aimed at enhancing examination security, integrity, and operational efficiency. His notable initiatives included implementing the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), introducing question paper serialization, launching a Digital Electronic Marking System, and establishing the Digital Certificate Portal alongside electronic study platforms and records archives. He has also represented the council on national educational bodies including JAMB, NERDC, and JUPEB, and currently serves as the West African Sub-region’s Regional Representative on the Executive Board of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa.

THE ISSUES

Transitioning large-scale regional examinations toward computerized delivery and digital security frameworks requires sustained institutional investment and robust infrastructural backing. Managing educational assessment standards across diverse member states demands experienced leadership capable of harmonizing regional policy and technological adoption.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“As Head of the National Office, Dangut championed innovations aimed at strengthening examination delivery, security, integrity and efficiency.”

Damianus Ojijeogu, Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Headquarters

WHAT’S NEXT

Dr Dangut will assume his responsibilities as Registrar and CEO, overseeing regional examination bodies, digital testing transitions, and council operations across WAEC member countries.

BOTTOM LINE

WAEC has appointed Dr Amos Dangut as its new Registrar and CEO, elevating the former Nigerian National Office head to lead regional examination management following a tenure marked by extensive digital reforms.