Maritime journalists celebrate outgoing FOU Zone ‘A’ controller Gambo Aliyu

Key Points

• Maritime journalists honoured Comptroller Gambo Aliyu during a farewell visit in Lagos.

• FOU Zone ‘A’ generated and recovered over ₦2 billion for the Federation Account within nine months.

• The Unit intercepted more than 21,000 bags of smuggled rice, equivalent to about 35 truckloads.

• Aliyu credited intelligence-led operations, his officers and Customs management for the results.

• Journalists praised his accessibility, integrity and relationship with the media.

Main Story

Maritime journalists under the Network of Nigerian Maritime Journalists have honoured the outgoing Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, Comptroller Gambo Aliyu, for his leadership and contributions to the fight against smuggling.

The journalists paid a farewell visit to Aliyu at his office in Lagos on Wednesday. They described him as an accessible and media-friendly Customs officer whose tenure was marked by intelligence-driven enforcement and a productive relationship with journalists.

Speaking during the visit, Aliyu disclosed that the Unit had generated and recovered more than ₦2 billion for the Federation Account within nine months. According to him, the amount was about five times the Unit’s annual revenue target.

He also revealed that officers intercepted more than 21,000 bags of smuggled rice during the period. The quantity was equivalent to approximately 35 truckloads. Illicit drugs and other prohibited goods were also seized.

Aliyu attributed the results to the commitment of officers at the Unit and the support received from Customs management. He explained that the Unit had moved away from indiscriminate enforcement in favour of operations guided by credible intelligence.

The outgoing Controller also recognised the role of journalists in informing the public and supporting the fight against smuggling. He said Customs could not address smuggling and other forms of economic crime without the cooperation of the media and other strategic partners.

During the ceremony, the journalists presented Aliyu with a token of appreciation. The Chairman of NNMJ, Elder Dele Aderibigbe, said the visit was unusual because the journalists had not gathered to cover a Customs event. They had come specifically to celebrate an officer they considered a friend and professional partner.

Chairman of the NNMJ Advisory Board, Sesan Onileimo, also described Aliyu as a man who kept his word. He said the Controller’s conduct had earned him the respect of maritime journalists across Lagos.

The Issues

Smuggling continues to affect government revenue and legitimate trade. The movement of illicit drugs and prohibited goods also creates public health and security concerns.

Customs operations must remain properly targeted to prevent legitimate traders from being subjected to unnecessary disruption. This makes credible intelligence and accurate cargo profiling important to enforcement.

Public understanding of these operations also depends on the relationship between Customs and the media. That partnership must support access to information while preserving the independence of journalists.

What’s Being Said

Comptroller Gambo Aliyu said:

“Our approach to tackling smuggling has been deliberate and targeted, relying heavily on intelligence-driven operations rather than random actions.”

On the role of journalists, he added:

“We view journalists as strategic partners and critical allies in our fight against crime and smuggling, a challenge no single agency can tackle alone.”

NNMJ Chairman Elder Dele Aderibigbe said:

“Controller Gambo Aliyu, we came here today just to say that we are incredibly proud of you.”

NNMJ Advisory Board Chairman Sesan Onileimo said:

“From what we have as journalists, we brought a small token of appreciation. Thank you for being a true friend to the media and for always keeping your word.”

What’s Next

Aliyu is expected to leave the leadership of FOU Zone ‘A’, with attention now turning to the officer who will succeed him. The Unit will also be expected to sustain its intelligence-led operations and maintain cooperation with the media and other stakeholders.

Bottom Line

The farewell celebration recognised Aliyu’s enforcement record and relationship with maritime journalists. It also highlighted the importance of intelligence, professional leadership and media cooperation in the fight against smuggling.