Dangote Group urges stronger domestic production and export expansion to build economic resilience

KEY POINTS

Dangote Group has called on Nigeria to prioritize domestic production, curb import dependence, and expand exports to fortify economic resilience and competitiveness.

Speaking at the 21st Abuja International Trade Fair, Regional Director Hajia Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman highlighted the group’s strategic vision to scale its enterprise value to $100 billion by 2030.

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry leaders commended Dangote’s massive industrial footprint across cement, agriculture, refining, and petrochemical sectors.

MAIN STORY

The Dangote Group has emphasized the critical need for Nigeria to strengthen domestic manufacturing, diminish reliance on foreign imports, and scale up export capacities to navigate current macroeconomic challenges.

Speaking on Friday during the group’s special day at the 21st Abuja International Trade Fair, Regional Director Hajia Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman noted that achieving true economic resilience requires expanding productive capacity and robust local supply chains.

Represented by Group General Manager Mr Abdullahi Dan-Musa, Wali-Abdurrahman acknowledged that businesses continue to grapple with inflationary pressures, foreign exchange adjustments, shifting tax frameworks, and global trade disruptions.

Despite these hurdles, she underscored the group’s commitment to job creation and industrial development through multi-sector investments spanning cement, sugar, salt, fertilizers, and petrochemicals. She pointed to Dangote Cement’s success in turning Nigeria from a net importer into a major exporter, alongside the ongoing Pan-African industrial expansion exemplified by refinery projects in Kenya.

Addressing the macro-environment, Wali-Abdurrahman noted that while taxation remains essential for financing public infrastructure and social services, regulatory bodies must foster a predictable, transparent, and efficient tax climate that encourages compliance without stifling capital investment.

Highlighting the flagship Dangote Petroleum Refinery, she reiterated that its current 700,000 barrels per day capacity with future expansions targeting 1.4 million barrels will secure domestic energy needs, preserve foreign exchange, and build localized technical expertise. Looking ahead, she outlined the group’s Vision 2030 to evolve into a $100 billion enterprise through aggressive industrial scaling across the continent.

Responding to the address, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, First Deputy President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI)—representing ACCI President Chief Emeka Obegolu—praised Dangote’s enduring partnership with the chamber.

He remarked that the annual trade fair serves as a vital marketplace connecting investors and entrepreneurs, while commending Dangote’s sprawling industrial investments for demonstrating the tangible power of domestic production in reducing import dependency and driving employment.

THE ISSUES

Overcoming macroeconomic headwinds such as inflation and foreign exchange volatility requires targeted industrial policies that support local manufacturing and supply chain integration. Balancing state revenue mobilization through taxation with a predictable and business-friendly regulatory framework is vital for sustaining long-term private sector investment.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Economic resilience goes beyond withstanding difficulties to include adapting, innovating and continuing to invest in the future. Dangote Group remains committed to building productive capacity across Nigeria and Africa.” – Hajia Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, Regional Director, Dangote Group

“Dangote’s investments in cement, fertiliser, agriculture, refining and petrochemicals demonstrated the importance of domestic productive capacity and supported employment creation.” – Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, First Deputy President, ACCI

WHAT’S NEXT

Industrial stakeholders and policymakers will evaluate framework adjustments to improve the ease of doing business and support large-scale manufacturing expansion across Nigeria.

BOTTOM LINE

Dangote Group has advocated for deeper industrial self-reliance and export-driven growth at the Abuja International Trade Fair, outlining its path toward a $100 billion valuation by 2030.