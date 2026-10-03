SpaceX stock rises following successful ISS crew launch and Google satellite deployment

KEY POINTS

SpaceX shares rose 7.35 per cent to close at $158.96 on Friday following a series of milestone space missions, including a successful human spaceflight to the International Space Station.

The company launched NASA’s Crew-13 mission from Florida and successfully deployed Google’s Project Suncatcher satellite prototype to test orbital artificial intelligence computing.

SpaceX also achieved a major technical milestone earlier in the week by placing its Starship rocket into Earth orbit for the first time and deploying 26 Starlink V3 satellites.

MAIN STORY

SpaceX shares surged on Friday, climbing 7.35 per cent to close at $158.96 following an extraordinary week of successful rocket launches and orbital deployments.

Elon Musk’s aerospace company successfully transported four astronauts to the International Space Station on Thursday, lifting NASA’s Crew-13 mission aloft from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida aboard a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft.

Concurrently, Thursday’s SpaceX Transporter-18 rideshare mission delivered Google’s Project Suncatcher into orbit. The experimental moonshot satellite prototype is designed to evaluate how Google’s tensor processing units (TPUs) handle the physical rigors of spaceflight, radiation, and thermal extremes to determine the feasibility of large-scale artificial intelligence computing in orbit.

These achievements followed another historic milestone earlier in the week when SpaceX successfully placed its massive Starship rocket into Earth orbit for the first time, deploying 26 Starlink V3 satellites despite losing a single engine during ascent.

Reflecting on the busy operational window, SpaceX Senior Vice President of Falcon and Dragon Jon Edwards highlighted the company’s full-spectrum vehicle deployment.

With active flights across Starship, Dragon, Falcon 9, and Falcon Heavy, executives emphasized that the week demonstrated the immense commercial value of rocket reusability and disciplined execution in expanding satellite network capacity.

THE ISSUES

Scaling orbital infrastructure and frequent launch cadences require rigorous technical reliability across diverse heavy-lift and crewed vehicle platforms. Integrating advanced artificial intelligence hardware into orbital spacecraft opens new avenues for in-space data processing but demands extensive stress testing against space radiation and thermal extremes.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“What an extraordinary week for SpaceX! We launched our quiver of space vehicles: Starship, Dragon, Falcon 9, and Falcon Heavy. This week is a powerful reminder of what rocket reusability unlocks.”

Jon Edwards, Senior Vice President of Falcon and Dragon, SpaceX

“The test is designed to gather in-orbit data on how our TPUs handle the physical stress of spaceflight and the radiation and thermal extremes of space.”

Google, Corporate Blog Post

WHAT’S NEXT

Google will analyze telemetry and performance data from Project Suncatcher in orbit, while SpaceX continues scaling its Starlink network capacity and preparing future flight schedules.

BOTTOM LINE

SpaceX stock climbed following a successful week featuring a crewed NASA flight to the International Space Station, the orbital deployment of Google’s artificial intelligence satellite, and the first successful Earth orbit of its Starship rocket.