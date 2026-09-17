NLNG urges gas industry to treat methane as lost revenue

KEY POINTS

NLNG says methane emissions represent lost gas, energy and revenue for producers.

The company is urging gas operators to make methane reduction a commercial priority.

NLNG says its methane reduction projects are expected to deliver both emissions cuts and financial returns.

The company has achieved Level 5 methane reporting under the OGMP 2.0 framework.

NLNG says its Train 7 project will incorporate methane reduction measures into its design.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. has called on the global gas industry to treat methane reduction as a business priority, arguing that reducing emissions can also protect gas volumes and revenue.

The company made the call at the ongoing Gastech 2026 Exhibition and Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, where its Managing Director, Adeleye Falade, participated in a panel on methane abatement across natural gas supply chains.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, NLNG General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, said Falade urged gas producers to focus on the commercial value of preventing methane losses rather than viewing emissions reduction solely as a cost.

“Every tonne emitted is lost product. Lost revenue and lost energy; gas we could have sold,” he said.

Falade said NLNG measures methane losses and uses the resulting data to determine where investments in leak prevention and gas recovery should be directed.

He also stressed the importance of independent verification in ensuring that emissions reports are credible and that interventions produce measurable results.

The managing director cited NLNG’s new boil off gas compressor and start ups gas recovery project as examples of investments aimed at reducing methane emissions.

He said each project was expected to reduce methane emissions by about 10 to 15 per cent while also generating positive projected net present values.

“Each project that cut our methane also pays for themselves. The same discipline that reduces methane also improves asset reliability and plant efficiency,” he said.

Falade said accurate measurement enabled NLNG to identify where methane was being lost, direct resources to appropriate interventions and evaluate their effectiveness.

He said gas producers in developing economies could build internationally trusted emissions reporting systems by investing in monitoring infrastructure and independent verification.

NLNG has received Gold Standard recognition under the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 framework and became the first company in Africa to achieve Level 5 methane emissions reporting, according to Falade.

He said the company’s measurement, reporting and verification system had been independently assured by DNV.

NLNG’s methane management programme includes optical gas imaging, a structured Leak Detection and Repair programme and continuous monitoring. The company is also deploying real time dashboards across its plant and vessels to improve monitoring and response.

Falade said the company’s experience showed that credible methane measurement was achievable in Africa when supported by adequate commitment and systems.

He added that methane reduction was being incorporated into the design of NLNG’s Train 7 project, which is expected to increase the company’s production capacity from 22 million to 30 million tonnes annually.

At the national level, Falade linked NLNG’s efforts to monetise gas that would otherwise have been flared with the decline in Nigeria’s gas flaring rate.

“The rate had fallen from more than 65 per cent to below 20 per cent. The conversion of wasted gas into marketable products is a commercial case for emissions abatement,” he said.

On energy access and climate action, Falade said NLNG’s operations supported Nigeria’s target of achieving net zero emissions by 2060 and eliminating routine gas flaring by 2030.

He said emissions reduction should advance alongside efforts to meet the energy requirements of households and businesses in developing economies.

“Developing economies cannot be asked to choose between economic development and emissions reduction. Both must progress together,” he said.

THE ISSUES

Methane represents a commercial loss when gas escapes before it can be captured and sold. NLNG’s position is that investment in detection, recovery and prevention can therefore serve both environmental and financial objectives. Reliable measurement is central to determining where methane is being lost and whether reduction projects are working. NLNG is combining monitoring systems with independent verification to strengthen the credibility of its emissions reporting. The company is linking methane management to operational efficiency, arguing that projects designed to reduce emissions can also improve asset reliability and plant performance. The wider challenge for developing economies is balancing emissions reduction with energy supply and economic activity. NLNG says both objectives need to progress together rather than being treated as competing priorities.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Every tonne emitted is lost product. Lost revenue and lost energy; gas we could have sold.” – Adeleye Falade, NLNG Managing Director

“The rate had fallen from more than 65 per cent to below 20 per cent. The conversion of wasted gas into marketable products is a commercial case for emissions abatement.” – Adeleye Falade, NLNG Managing Director

“Developing economies cannot be asked to choose between economic development and emissions reduction. Both must progress together.” – Adeleye Falade, NLNG Managing Director

WHAT’S NEXT

NLNG plans to continue incorporating methane reduction into its operations and future projects, including Train 7. The company is also expanding monitoring through real time dashboards across its plant and vessels.

BOTTOM LINE

NLNG is positioning methane reduction as both an environmental responsibility and a commercial opportunity, with gas recovery potentially translating into lower emissions and reduced product losses.