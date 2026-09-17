Thursday Chronicles: The 14-Hour Kara Bridge Traffic Standstill

Hello, my fellow Steering-Wheel Economists, Overnight-In-Transit Veterans, and Road-Block Forensics. Welcome back to our weekly sanctuary! Today is Thursday, September 17, 2026. If you spent Tuesday night or Wednesday morning sitting stationary on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway—watching your phone battery drop to 1% while a container-laden truck decided to lie down for an unscheduled afternoon nap on Kara Bridge—pull up an ergonomic plastic chair. You are in the safest, most empathetic room on the internet.

Forget routine economic statistics, social media app exits, or office boundary debates; this week, the single most universal, chaotic, and emotionally exhausting survival story uniting millions of commuters across Lagos and Ogun State is The Great Mid-September Gridlock Meltdown.

When the Federal Ministry of Works kicked off the essential two-week repair exercise on Kara Bridge on September 8 to replace deteriorating expansion joints, everyone knew there would be a “slight delay”. But nobody prepared us for what happened when a single 40-foot container trailer tipped over on Tuesday afternoon.

What followed was a 14-hour temporal anomaly that turned a 20-minute commute into an overnight camping trip!

Let’s break down the explicit details, hilarious street realities, and survival physics behind our national traffic catastrophe.

Kara Bridge to the Rest of the World

If you travel between Ikeja, Berger, Magboro, Mowe, or the mainland, you know that the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is the single most vital economic artery of the country.

When the container truck fell across the construction-restricted lanes at Kara Bridge, it created a domino effect that spilled backwards like a row of falling books. By Tuesday evening, the tailback didn’t just stop at Berger; it stretched through Long Bridge, past Otedola Underpass, into Gbagada, and all the way back to Iyana-Oworo and the Third Mainland Bridge!

The street commentary across X and TikTok overnight was pure, unadulterated survival humor.

I left Apapa on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM heading out of Lagos. By 6:00 AM on Wednesday, I was still staring at the exact same suya spot at Berger! At one point around 3:00 AM, the guy in the SUV in front of me brought out a pillow, reclined his seat, and slept like he was in a 5-star hotel. In Kara Bridge traffic, you don’t just commute—you temporarily relocate your residence!

While the fell container was the initial trigger, the real villain of the week wasn’t the truck—it was the “Counter-Flow Taskforce” (also known as impatient drivers taking ‘One-Way’).

The moment the main carriageway slowed down, a few “smart” drivers made u-turns and drove against oncoming traffic, occupying three out of the four available lanes heading in the opposite direction!

When emergency towing trucks finally removed the crashed trailer, nobody could move anyway because the rescue path was completely blocked by hundreds of cars facing the wrong direction! It was a classic demonstration of street logic eating itself.

Where regular commuters saw absolute misery, commercial bus drivers and street hawkers activated their real-time surge pricing:

The Bus Fare Explosion: Danfo fares from Berger to Mowe spiked overnight from ₦800 to an eye-watering ₦3,500 – ₦4,000!

The Traffic Gala Index: Sausage rolls, sachet water, and power banks became the highest-traded commodities between 1:00 AM and 5:00 AM.

The “Trekathon” Guild: Thousands of stranded workers abandoned commercial buses at 7Up and walked on foot across the entire length of the Long Bridge to reach Ogun State!

Commute Survival Protocols for the Week

Do NOT Take One-Way: Driving against traffic during a bottleneck only locks the entire grid permanently. Stay in your lane and allow traffic managers (LASTMA, FRSC, TRACE) to clear the choke point.

Pack Emergency Supplies: Until the Kara Bridge repairs wrap up on September 22, never hit the expressway without a power bank, two bottles of water, and a light snack.

Leverage Hybrid / Off-Peak Hours: If your employer allows remote work, this is the week to use it! If you must commute, move during off-peak windows (10:00 AM to 2:00 PM).

See you next Thursday—hopefully with completed bridge repairs, disciplined lanes, dry feet, and zero timeline drama!