NIMASA strengthens enforcement of cabotage compliance

Key Points

NIMASA has announced enhanced enforcement of statutory Cabotage requirements.

Vessels operating in Nigeria’s Cabotage trade must meet applicable ownership, registration, manning and construction requirements.

Stakeholders must maintain valid statutory certificates, licences, registrations and other required documentation.

Foreign or non-compliant vessels may only be considered where Nigerian capacity is unavailable and statutory conditions have been verified.

The Agency says the move is aimed at protecting jobs for Nigerians and strengthening indigenous participation in maritime activities.

The Marine Notice takes immediate effect.

Main Story

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has stepped up enforcement of statutory requirements governing indigenous participation in Nigeria’s Cabotage trade and maritime activities.

The development was contained in a Marine Notice issued pursuant to the Agency’s statutory mandate to implement relevant maritime laws, including the NIMASA Act 2007 and the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003, alongside applicable Cabotage regulations and implementing guidelines.

Under the enhanced enforcement regime, individuals and organisations requiring vessels for Cabotage operations are expected to deploy vessels that meet applicable Nigerian ownership, registration, manning and construction requirements.

The vessels must also be duly registered in the Special Register for Vessels and Ship Owning Companies Engaged in Cabotage.

NIMASA further directed vessel owners, operators, charterers, managers and other stakeholders involved in Cabotage activities to ensure that all statutory certificates, licences, registrations and other required documentation remain valid.

According to the Agency, vessels operating under the Cabotage regime must, where applicable, be wholly owned by Nigerian citizens, registered in the relevant Special Register, manned by Nigerian citizens and built in Nigeria.

However, the Agency noted that vessels which do not meet these requirements may only be considered for deployment where the requisite Nigerian capacity is unavailable and the relevant statutory conditions have been established and verified by NIMASA.

The Agency said it would continue to monitor compliance with the Cabotage Act, its regulations and other applicable guidelines to strengthen maritime governance and prevent jobs intended for Nigerians from being unnecessarily outsourced.

The Marine Notice, which takes immediate effect, also reinforces NIMASA’s broader objective of promoting indigenous participation in Nigeria’s shipping industry, developing local maritime capacity and ensuring that Cabotage operations contribute meaningfully to national economic development.

The Issues

Despite the objectives of the Cabotage Act, concerns remain around the level of compliance with its provisions and the capacity of indigenous operators to fully meet vessel ownership, financing, construction and technical requirements.

A key challenge for the industry is ensuring that the push for greater indigenous participation is matched with sufficient investment in Nigerian-owned vessels, skilled seafarers and maritime infrastructure.

There is also the question of how waivers and exemptions are managed when local capacity is unavailable. NIMASA’s renewed enforcement places greater emphasis on verifying claims of insufficient Nigerian capacity before vessels that do not meet statutory Cabotage requirements can be considered for operations.

The effectiveness of the new enforcement regime will therefore depend on consistent monitoring, transparency and the ability of Nigerian operators to build the capacity needed to take advantage of opportunities within the domestic shipping industry.

What’s Being Said

NIMASA, in the Marine Notice, said:

“All persons and entities requiring vessels for Cabotage operations are required to use vessels that meet applicable Nigerian ownership, registration, manning and construction requirements.”

The Agency also stressed that vessels which do not meet the applicable requirements may only be considered where the required Nigerian capacity is unavailable and the relevant statutory conditions have been established and verified.

NIMASA said it would continue to monitor compliance with the Cabotage Act and related regulations to strengthen maritime governance and ensure that opportunities intended for Nigerians are protected.

What’s Next

With the Marine Notice now taking immediate effect, vessel owners, operators, charterers, managers and other stakeholders are expected to review their operations and ensure compliance with all applicable statutory requirements.

NIMASA is also expected to intensify monitoring and verification of vessels engaged in Cabotage activities, particularly in areas relating to ownership, registration, manning and statutory documentation.

The next major test will be the consistency of enforcement and the extent to which the strengthened compliance regime translates into increased opportunities for Nigerian shipowners, seafarers and other indigenous maritime businesses.

Bottom Line

NIMASA’s strengthened Cabotage enforcement is aimed at giving greater effect to Nigeria’s local content objectives in the maritime sector by protecting indigenous participation, preserving jobs for Nigerians and encouraging the development of domestic shipping capacity.