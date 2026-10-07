World Bank upgrades Nigeria’s economic growth outlook to 4.3% for 2026

KEY POINTS

The World Bank upgraded Nigeria’s 2026 economic growth forecast to 4.3 per cent, up from previous projections, citing sustained economic reforms and improved macroeconomic management. LEADERSHIP Newspapers

Nigeria was highlighted alongside Angola, Ethiopia, and Zambia among nearly three-quarters of sub-Saharan African economies experiencing upward growth revisions. LEADERSHIP Newspapers

The international lender emphasized that future policy priorities must focus on translating headline growth figures into productive jobs and tangible improvements in household welfare.

MAIN STORY

The World Bank has upgraded Nigeria’s economic outlook, citing improving macroeconomic management and ongoing structural reforms as economic growth strengthens across much of sub-Saharan Africa.

In its latest Africa Economic Update, the international financial institution reported that Nigeria is among nearly three-quarters of African economies whose growth forecasts have been revised upward, standing alongside nations like Angola, Ethiopia, and Zambia.

“These gains reflect years of reforms and improved economic management,” said Andrew Dabalen, World Bank Chief Economist for Africa. Economic activity in Nigeria is projected to strengthen to 4.3 per cent in 2026, up from an estimated 4.0 per cent in 2025, before edging up further to an average of 4.4 per cent annually between 2027 and 2028.

Across the broader sub-Saharan African region, economic output is projected to expand by 4.3 per cent in 2026, bolstered by stronger domestic demand, improved resilience, and strategic investments in energy transition and digital infrastructure.

Despite the positive revisions, the World Bank warned that persistent headwinds, including geopolitical tensions, tighter financial conditions, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, and domestic security concerns continue to threaten the region’s recovery. Furthermore, the lender cautioned that current growth rates remain insufficient to dramatically reduce extreme poverty or absorb Africa’s rapidly expanding labor force.

Significantly, the report identified Nigeria as one of the continent’s emerging hubs for artificial intelligence activity, alongside Kenya and South Africa. While AI adoption remains in its early stages across Africa, the World Bank noted that locally adapted applications could transform sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, finance, and logistics, provided governments invest heavily in reliable electricity, affordable internet access, computing infrastructure, and digital skills.

Reiterating the central policy dilemma facing the continent, Dabalen stressed that the primary objective is no longer solely achieving higher macroeconomic figures. “The next challenge is turning growth into more jobs and better opportunities,” he stated, noting that Nigeria must leverage its stabilization phase to spur private investment, boost productivity, and strengthen human capital.

THE ISSUES

Bridging the gap between macroeconomic stabilization and micro-level job creation to ensure that rising GDP figures meaningfully reduce poverty and improve household welfare. Expanding digital infrastructure and reliable energy access to harness emerging technologies like artificial intelligence for regional economic transformation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“These gains reflect years of reforms and improved economic management.” – Andrew Dabalen, World Bank Chief Economist for Africa

“The next challenge is turning growth into more jobs and better opportunities.” – Andrew Dabalen, World Bank Chief Economist for Africa

WHAT’S NEXT

African policymakers are expected to focus structural interventions on private sector investment, workforce development, and digital integration to sustain long-term economic expansion.

BOTTOM LINE

The World Bank has raised Nigeria’s 2026 economic growth forecast to 4.3 per cent, stressing that structural reforms must now translate into concrete employment opportunities and poverty reduction.