Oil prices rise and global stocks fall on fresh worries over Middle East shipping lanes

KEY POINTS

Global oil prices bounced back on Wednesday because of growing attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, pushing Brent crude past $101 and West Texas Intermediate near $90 per barrel.

Stock markets in Asia and Europe dropped as the renewed Middle East tensions stirred up fresh inflation worries.

This decline stood in contrast to Wall Street, where tech stocks and artificial intelligence investments hit record highs, pushing chipmaker Nvidia’s market value toward $5.7 trillion.

MAIN STORY

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday while global stock markets slid as new warnings emerged that Iran is ramping up attacks in the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The market pullback happened even as investors tried to brush off another record-breaking day on Wall Street. In the United States, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were lifted by a renewed wave of buying in artificial intelligence stocks, driven by reports of massive corporate investments in computer chips. Earlier in the week, global markets had felt some relief from reports that Middle Eastern oil exports outside of Iran were nearly back to pre-war levels, which had pushed international benchmark Brent crude below $100 a barrel and eased worries about inflation and interest rates.

However, those gains reversed when new figures showed an increase in strikes against commercial ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz. The UK Maritime Trade Operations reported nine attacks in the waterway this month alone, which accounts for half of the total recorded during the entire previous month across the region. At the same time, fighting has escalated along Yemen’s Red Sea coast near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Top energy officials warned that global oil reserves are running low, leaving governments with little cushion against sudden supply shocks. As a result, major stock indexes across Asia and Europe slipped into negative territory. In South Asia, the central bank raised interest rates for the first time in over three years, pointing to persistent inflation pressures fueled by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

THE ISSUES

Increased military conflicts in key shipping lanes like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea are threatening global oil supplies. Sudden jumps in energy prices threaten to push inflation back up, complicating decisions for central banks around the world.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Reports of increased flows across the region have offered some downside pressure on crude, but this has been offset by varying reports around the scale of attacks on vessels moving through the Strait. For now, the market remains highly sensitive to headlines and geopolitical risk.” – Chris Weston, Analyst at Pepperstone

WHAT’S NEXT

Energy markets and global stock exchanges will closely monitor security updates in Middle Eastern shipping channels and pay attention to upcoming corporate earnings reports.

BOTTOM LINE

Crude oil prices pushed back above key thresholds on Wednesday as escalating tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz rattled investors and pulled global stock markets downward.

Yahoo Finance