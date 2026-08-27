Nigeria’s external reserves rise to $53.1bn, highest since 2008

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 27, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria’s gross external reserves rise by $280 million to $53.112 billion, according to updated Central Bank of Nigeria data

The naira strengthens to ₦1,343 per US dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market as foreign exchange turnover rises

Analysts say stronger reserves and improved FX conditions could provide additional support for the naira

Main Story

Nigeria’s gross external reserves have risen to $53.112 billion, the highest level since 2008, following a $280 million increase attributed to continued foreign exchange inflows.

Updated Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data showed that reserves increased from $52.832 billion previously reported, with hydrocarbon proceeds and remittances among the sources supporting the accretion.

The increase comes as foreign exchange inflows remain strong, supported by relatively attractive yields on Nigerian fixed-income securities and renewed investor participation in the domestic market. The latest movement also coincides with improved stability in the foreign exchange market.

The naira strengthened to ₦1,343 per US dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Wednesday, from ₦1,346 at the previous close, according to CBN data reported in the market update.

NFEM turnover also increased to $235.991 million from $152.592 million previously, representing an increase of about 55%. The number of transactions rose to 213 from 144, indicating stronger activity among financial institutions.

The reserve position provides a larger external buffer for meeting foreign exchange obligations and supporting market confidence. However, the composition and durability of inflows remain important, particularly where portfolio flows account for a significant portion of foreign capital entering the market.

The latest reserve level is also significantly above the $40 billion net external reserve threshold referenced by market analysts as an additional buffer against renewed foreign exchange pressure.

What’s Being Said

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s latest data points to continued accumulation of external reserves, while market analysts have linked the stronger reserve position and improved FX liquidity to greater stability in the naira.

Market analysts also suggest that the naira could remain relatively stable if foreign exchange inflows are sustained and the reforms that have improved market liquidity continue to hold.

What’s Next

The market will monitor whether external reserves continue to accumulate through oil proceeds, remittances and other foreign exchange inflows

Investors will watch NFEM turnover and the naira’s trading range for signs of continued improvement in FX liquidity

The sustainability of portfolio inflows and their sensitivity to global interest rates will remain important for the naira and reserves

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s $53.112 billion reserve position gives the naira a stronger external buffer at a time when FX market stability remains critical. The key test now is whether the inflows supporting the reserve build-up can remain durable rather than being driven predominantly by short-term portfolio capital.