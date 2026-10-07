McDonald’s faces antitrust lawsuit over AI pricing tool as restaurants test dynamic models

KEY POINTS

McDonald’s is facing a federal lawsuit in Illinois alleging that its AI-enhanced pricing tool violates antitrust laws by sharing nonpublic transaction data among competing franchisees.

The lawsuit claims the system results in algorithmic price-fixing and artificially drives up menu costs for consumers, a claim McDonald’s strongly denies, stating that franchisees retain independent control over final pricing.

Across the restaurant industry, tech firms are increasingly introducing algorithms to optimize profit margins, though consumer resistance to surge pricing remains a major hurdle.

MAIN STORY

McDonald’s is facing a federal lawsuit that alleges its artificial intelligence-enhanced pricing tool violates antitrust laws because it shares nonpublic data with franchisees who might be competing in the same market.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Illinois on behalf of consumer Michael Thomas, claims that McDonald’s pricing tool uses artificial intelligence to collect data that competing franchises would not normally share, such as store-level sales.

The Chicago-based burger giant defended itself, stating that the lawsuit is filled with inaccuracies and that it will defend itself vigorously. McDonald’s emphasized that optional tools are provided to help franchisees make the best decisions for their businesses, but the technology does not automate, coordinate, or fix pricing.

While McDonald’s has used an AI-enhanced pricing tool for over a decade to recommend optimal menu prices based on sales, location, and competitor pricing, the debate highlights a broader shift in the hospitality sector.

Software companies and startups are increasingly pitching algorithm-driven pricing models to restaurants under pressure from rising operating costs and taxes. Firms like Piemetrics and Revenue Management Solutions offer tools that calculate missed revenue and recommend price adjustments directly to restaurant tills.

However, industry experts and operators remain cautious about adopting airline-style dynamic pricing. Surveys indicate that a majority of diners view algorithmic or peak pricing as unfair, fearing that fluctuating meal prices will alienate regular customers. While delivery apps and takeaway orders have more flexibility for variable pricing, traditional dine-in establishments face steep reputational risks if they implement unpredictable surge pricing.

THE ISSUES

Legal scrutiny over whether corporate-supplied AI pricing software facilitates improper data-sharing and algorithmic price-fixing among independent franchise networks. The operational tension between utilizing data-driven tools to protect profit margins and managing consumer backlash against dynamic or surge pricing in dining.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“AI does not set menu prices at McDonald’s restaurants – McDonald’s franchisees do. Optional tools are available to franchisees to help them make the best decisions for their businesses and customers, but these tools do not automate, coordinate or fix pricing in any way.” – McDonald’s Corporate Statement

“If you’re buying an airline ticket, you don’t know that the guy next door paid £200 and you’re now paying £250. Whereas in a restaurant, if somebody walks through the door and pays £10, and the next people who walk through the door pay £12, that’s unfair.” – Peter Backman, Restaurant Industry Analyst

WHAT’S NEXT

The federal court in Illinois will review the antitrust class-action complaint to determine whether McDonald’s pricing system unlawfully restricts competitive autonomy among its U.S. franchisees.

BOTTOM LINE

McDonald’s is defending its decade-old pricing software against a federal antitrust lawsuit, underscoring wider industry debates over the risks and consumer pushback surrounding artificial intelligence in restaurant menus.

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