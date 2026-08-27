67 Nigerians repatriated from South Africa receive N50,000 each

Key Points

A new batch of 67 Nigerians arrived in Lagos from South Africa.

Private individuals facilitated the repatriation and gave each returnee N50,000.

Organisers urged the returnees to remain patriotic and comply with relevant regulations.

Main Story

Sixty-seven Nigerians repatriated from South Africa arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday night aboard a South African Airways flight.

The repatriation was facilitated by a group of private individuals, who also provided financial support to the returnees upon their arrival.

The latest group brings the number of Nigerians repatriated with the support of the philanthropic group to 150, following the return of 83 Nigerians previously assisted by the group.

Mr Ikem Ume-Ezeoke and Chief Charles Mba, who represented the group, received the returnees and gave each person N50,000.

The Issues

Mba, a businessman and philanthropist, urged the returnees to comply with the regulations of relevant government agencies and contribute positively to the country.

He told them that their experiences in South Africa should not prevent them from rebuilding their lives in Nigeria.

Ume-Ezeoke, the group’s coordinator, commended previous efforts by the Federal Government and said Nigeria had opportunities that could be explored by the returnees.

What’s Being Said

“No hope is lost, and whatever happened in South Africa would not be a hindrance to the returnees’ growth, particularly that of the children.” — Charles Mba, businessman and philanthropist

“Nigeria has potential to be harnessed by the returnees.” — Ikem Ume-Ezeoke, coordinator of the philanthropic group

What’s Next

The returnees are expected to begin rebuilding their lives in Nigeria, with the organisers urging them to observe the requirements of relevant government agencies.

The philanthropic group is also expected to continue supporting the repatriation of Nigerians, having previously facilitated the return of 83 others.

Bottom Line

A further 67 Nigerians have returned from South Africa with assistance from a private philanthropic group, which provided each returnee with N50,000. The organisers urged them to view their return as an opportunity to rebuild and contribute to Nigeria’s development.